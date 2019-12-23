Police register 3 cases of online fraud, cheating

The complainant approached the police after realising that he had been cheated. The complainant approached the police after realising that he had been cheated.

The Pune City Police registered three separate cases of cheating on Saturday.

In the first case, a 23-year-old resident of Dhayari was cheated of Rs 50,500 in the second week of October by fraudsters through a post about the resale of a bike on an online marketing platform. The suspects, who responded to his request to buy the bike, made him pay money on the pretexts of insurance, transport and delivery charges. The complainant approached the police after realising that he had been cheated.

In the second and third case, both registered with Vishrantwadi police station, two women, 45 years old and 33 years old, who had put up posts on the marketing platforms for the re-sale of furniture, lost money to the fraudsters who sent them links to download online payment applications. In both cases, the women were told by the online fraudsters to download the payment applications and share details of their bank accounts. The two women lost at least Rs 50,000 each. Both incidents occurred in June. Police are also probing whether the fraudsters are common in these cases.

