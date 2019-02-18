Police recruitment: Change in format—Now, written test to be held before physical exams

Long queues of youths who turn up for police recruitment drives that used to go on for weeks, are likely to become a thing of the past. According to the new format of the process that will be implemented across the state from the next recruitment drive, only those who clear the written tests will be called for the physical fitness exams, as against the earlier system of holding physical test first.

The police also believe that the new format will ensure entry of candidates with better analytical skills, knowledge base and technical know-how, as is the requirement of the changing patterns of policing.

Explained Change positive, but several holes need to be plugged Police officers have said that just changing the sequence of the tests will be a positive development in the recruitment process. Although dummy candidate rackets and Optical Mark Recognition system scams in the recent past show that there are loopholes in the government recruitment drive. While the biometric system and videography of the examination process are being taken up, some officials feel that complete digitisation of the process and use of UID will reduce chances of malpractices.

Meanwhile, a large number of aspirants who are preparing for police recruitment tests have said they will be going on a hunger strike next week against the “sudden changes” that have been introduced. A press note issued by a group of students said: “All the students had been focusing on the physical fitness tests because of the old format. But this sudden change will benefit those who have been preparing for civil services and other exams. Those appearing for the recruitment after passing HSC, will be at the losing end. We have decided to go on hunger strike from February 22 in front of the district collector’s officer till our demands are met.”

According to the old format, all applicants would first have to go for physical tests comprising measurements of vital parameters, athletic exercises and a run. As these tests used to take time, the first part of the recruitment used to take weeks, followed by written exams. During these drives, there has been overcrowding and also accidents of candidates while undergoing physical tests.

Sahebrao Patil, Additional Commissioner of Police (Administration) with Pune City Police said: “In the recent past, the nature of policing work has undergone key changes. Thus there is need of candidates with intellectual capabilities and technical knowledge. Also, with the old format of exams, the recruitment drives used to go on for weeks and candidates from out of the station had to wait for many days. Now, with the new format, the preliminary qualification will get over on the first day, only those who qualify will be called for the physical tests. Therefore, the process that used to take weeks, will get over in couple of days.”

In the recent past, the government had introduced several measures, like biometric identification and videography, to check malpractices during recruitment drives.

An officer said: “It used to be an appaling, but unavoidable sight with so many youths having to camp on the roads for the recruitment process. A large number of them come from economically weaker sections and can not afford accommodation in the city. We hope this will change. There has been a rise in the number of people suffering from exhaustion during the 5-km run. There is also a proposal that all those who appear for physical tests will be first screened to see if they have pre-existing conditions.”

Every year, 6-7 lakh youths appear for the police recruitment exams across the state.