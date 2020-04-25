Police recover Rs. 65 lakh stolen from Chakan firm by online fraudsters

The complaint in this case was lodged by Pinnacle Equipments Private Limited in Chakan, which has been trading with a company in Germany. (Representational Image) The complaint in this case was lodged by Pinnacle Equipments Private Limited in Chakan, which has been trading with a company in Germany. (Representational Image)

The Cyber Crime Cell of the Pimpri-Chinchwad police on Saturday recovered Rs. 65 lakh that was stolen from a Chakan-based company by online fraudsters.

The complaint in this case was lodged by Pinnacle Equipments Private Limited in Chakan, which has been trading with a company in Germany.

A transaction between the two firms took place through the Mumbai-based representative of the German company, police said.

On March 16, 2020, Pinnacle Equipments Private Limited received a communication on its official email address. This communication came from a fake email address, resembling the email address of the Mumbai-based representative of the German company, police said. The email said the bank account for the financial transactions between the two firms had changed, police said.

The fraudulent communication mentioned details of bank accounts in Deutsche Bank in Germany. It asked the company in Chakan to deposit money into these accounts, said police.

Accordingly, Pinnacle Equipments deposited $89,969.60 (Rs. 65,67,680) in these bank accounts from its account in Bank of Baroda through online transactions on March 20, police said.

But company officials later learnt that the German firm did not received the amount, police said. An audit revealed that the communication regarding the change of bank accounts came from a fake email address, police said.

After an offence was lodged with the Cyber Crime Cell, a police team confirmed that online fraudsters committed this crime by sending false information through the fake email address resembling the email address of the Mumbai firm.

Police then contacted Deutsche Bank officials to cancel the fraudulent transaction. Following this, $88,730.88 (Rs 64,77,290) were transferred back into the bank account of the complainant, stated a press release issued Saturday by Senior Police Inspector Sudhakar Kate of Cyber Crime Cell.

Besides this amount, the Cyber Crime Cell helped in the return of Rs. 2,51,054 to complainants in other cases during the lockdown period, the press release stated.

