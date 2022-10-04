scorecardresearch
Monday, Oct 03, 2022

Police recover Rs 45,000 woman lost to online fraud

Police got the accounts frozen, and the woman got a refund of Rs 45,000. Police said attempts are going on to recover the remaining amount.

The complainant had purchased some products online.

THE PUNE city police recovered the money that a Pune-based woman lost to cyber fraud while shopping online. The victim lodged a complaint in this case at the Shivajinagar police station.

The complainant had purchased some products online. Sometime later, she received a call from an unidentified person regarding the delivery of these products.

She then received a link on her cell phone. After she clicked on the link, the fraudster got access to her phone. Police said the fraudster transferred Rs 55,000 from her bank account through UPI transactions.

The cyber team of Shivajinagar police station contacted the officials of the banks in which the fraudster had transferred the victim’s money. Police got the accounts frozen, and the woman got a refund of Rs 45,000. Police said attempts are going on to recover the remaining amount

