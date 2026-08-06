Express Impact | Police records statement in fake Aadhar used to shift Voter ID case

While the number on the fake Aadhaar card did not exist, local election officials accepted it and the address change was approved, leaving Prajwal Gupta (in photo) to become a resident of Indapur. (Express photo)

Bhosari MIDC police on Wednesday recorded the statement of complainant in a case of a fake Aadhar card used to change the address on a voter ID. The move comes a day after The Indian Express reported on the issue of the address change.

Even though the complainant, Prajwal Gupta, had filed a Cyber Crime complaint in December 2025, no action was taken till August 2026. Gupta has alleged that an unidentified third party has used a fake Aadhar card to change his Voter ID (EPIC) address from Bhosari to Indapur.

Police Inspector Bhojraj Misal of the Bhosari MIDC Police Station told The Indian Express, “The District Collector has written to us that Prajwal Gupta’s photo has been used but the Aadhar number is wrong. We will investigate and lodge an FIR. We got the letter yesterday. We have recorded the statement and we will get the CDR of the phone numbers we have received.”