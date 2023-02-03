Police raid party at Lonavala resort, book 53 revellers

PUNE RURAL Police on Wednesday night raided a party at a resort in Lonavala and booked 53 persons including nine women who were dancing to very loud music in violation of various norms.

The police said their Assistant Superintendent of Police Satya Sai Karthik received information on Wednesday night about a party going on at a well-known Lonavala resort. “After verification of the input, a team from Pune Rural Police raided the party. People were found to be dancing to loud music. Police raided and stopped the party at 11.40 pm,” said a press statement from the Pune Rural Police.

“44 men and nine women have been booked under various sections of Maharashtra Police Act and for violation of noise pollution norms. A case in this regard has been registered at Lonavala City police station,” the statement added.