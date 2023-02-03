scorecardresearch
Thursday, Feb 02, 2023
Advertisement

Police raid party at Lonavala resort, book 53 revellers

44 men and nine women were booked under various sections of Maharashtra Police Act and for violation of noise pollution norms, the police said.

Lonavala resort raid, Lonavala resort, pune police, pune police raid, Pune news, Maharashtra government, Indian Express, current affairsThe police said their Assistant Superintendent of Police Satya Sai Karthik received information on Wednesday night about a party going on at a well-known Lonavala resort.
Listen to this article
Police raid party at Lonavala resort, book 53 revellers
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

PUNE RURAL Police on Wednesday night raided a party at a resort in Lonavala and booked 53 persons including nine women who were dancing to very loud music in violation of various norms.

The police said their Assistant Superintendent of Police Satya Sai Karthik received information on Wednesday night about a party going on at a well-known Lonavala resort. “After verification of the input, a team from Pune Rural Police raided the party. People were found to be dancing to loud music. Police raided and stopped the party at 11.40 pm,” said a press statement from the Pune Rural Police.

More from Pune

“44 men and nine women have been booked under various sections of Maharashtra Police Act and for violation of noise pollution norms. A case in this regard has been registered at Lonavala City police station,” the statement added.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key- February 2, 2023: Know about Union Budget 2023-24
UPSC Key- February 2, 2023: Know about Union Budget 2023-24
Adani contagion spreads as Indian benchmark nears correction
Adani contagion spreads as Indian benchmark nears correction
Japanese literary giant Haruki Murakami to publish new novel after six years
Japanese literary giant Haruki Murakami to publish new novel after six years
Union Budget 2023 | After targeting rural and urban poor, a 2024 signal: ...
Union Budget 2023 | After targeting rural and urban poor, a 2024 signal: ...

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 03-02-2023 at 04:01 IST
Next Story

‘Should not miss bus this time… PM said keep growth momentum intact’

BUDGET 2023 LIVE EXPLAINED | Read our analysis of the Budget presented by Nirmala Sitharaman
READ HERE
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Feb 02: Latest News
Advertisement
close