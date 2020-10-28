Police probing political, personal rivalries behind Rahul Shetty murder

As per the preliminary probe, two persons attacked Rahul near his office at Jaychand chowk in Lonavla around 9.30 am.

The Pune Rural Police has said it is probing political and personal rivalries as motives behind the murder of 38-year-old Shiv Sena leader Rahul Shetty. “Some key aspects of the conspiracy are being probed by our teams. One of the arrested persons has links to Shiv Sena and so, we are also probing possibility of political rivalry along with personal grudges as motives behind the murder,” said Inspector Manoj Yadav of Lonavala police station.

Shetty, a former local unit president of the Shiv Sena in Lonavala, was attacked by two persons when he was having tea at a roadside stall at Jaychand Chowk in Lonavala at 9.30 am on Monday. The two assailants fired three rounds at him – two hit his head and the third his chest – and also attacked him with a sharp axe.

Shetty was declared brought dead at a nearby hospital. Shetty’s father, Umesh Shetty, one of the founding members of Shiv Sena, was murdered in Maval in 1986.

After the murder, all senior officers of the Pune Rural Police visited the crime scene and a probe was launched by six different teams from the local police station as well as the Crime Branch.

Based on a complaint filed by Shetty’s wife Saumya and analysis of technical data, two persons, Suraj Vijay Agarwal (40) and Deepali Rahul Bhilare (36), were arrested on Monday.

After scrutinising footage from security cameras installed near the crime scene and input from informants, two men, Ibrahim Yusuf Khan (30) and Thapa Devbahadur Malla alias Mohan (40), alleged to be the two assailants, were arrested on Tuesday.

According to police, a search has been launched for three more suspects in the case, identified as Mubin Inamdar, Kadar Inamdar and Sadik Bangali.

