Police probe meetings between Siya and Chetan at cafes in Pune

ONE OF the key focus areas of the police investigation into the death of 25-year-old Ketan Agarwal is a series of meetings allegedly held at cafes across Pune by his fiancée, Siya Goyal (20), and her alleged lover, Chetan Chaudhary (22), who have been arrested for allegedly pushing him off a cliff at Lohagad Fort, investigators told The Indian Express.

The Pune Rural police investigation has brought to light an alleged murder plot orchestrated by Siya and Chetan, who investigators say, had been in a relationship since October 2025. Ketan and Siya, who got engaged on February 19, were due to marry later this year in a lavish destination wedding in Rajasthan. Police said Siya was unwilling to go ahead with the marriage.