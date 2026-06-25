Police probe meetings between Siya and Chetan at cafes in Pune

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ONE OF the key focus areas of the police investigation into the death of 25-year-old Ketan Agarwal is a series of meetings allegedly held at cafes across Pune by his fiancée, Siya Goyal (20), and her alleged lover, Chetan Chaudhary (22), who have been arrested for allegedly pushing him off a cliff at Lohagad Fort, investigators told The Indian Express.
The Pune Rural police investigation has brought to light an alleged murder plot orchestrated by Siya and Chetan, who investigators say, had been in a relationship since October 2025. Ketan and Siya, who got engaged on February 19, were due to marry later this year in a lavish destination wedding in Rajasthan. Police said Siya was unwilling to go ahead with the marriage.
Siya and Chetan were arrested on June 23 after investigators pieced together the alleged conspiracy step by step. The two have been remanded to police custody till June 29. The investigation has revealed that Siya had earlier derailed plans for a pre-wedding shoot in Bali by allegedly stealing Ketan’s passport. Police also found that she took Ketan to Lohagad Fort earlier on two occasions — May 31 and June 14 — before she and Chetan allegedly pushed him off the western cliff of the fort on June 18. Investigators further said Siya had been urging Ketan to visit Lohagad on June 4 as well, but his mother did not permit the trip.
“Our probe has revealed that Chetan and Siya met in person on multiple occasions at some cafes in Pune. Some of these meetings have happened between May 31 and June 4, and some more between June 14 and 17. We are probing these meetings as part of our investigation. We are questioning Siya and Chetan about these meetings,” said an officer who is part of the probe.
Police said their probe suggests Chetan used multiple phone numbers. Analysis of call detail records between Siya and Chetan shows they exchanged over 4,400 calls in the last one year. “We are focussing on the calls that were made closer to the date of the incident and locations from where these calls were made to piece together the chain of events,” an officer said.