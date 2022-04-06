Pune: Police probe ‘malpractice’ in kidney transplant at city hospital, alert health dept

PUNE City Police are probing allegations of malpractice in a kidney transplant procedure conducted at Ruby Hall Clinic, where a woman was allegedly fraudulently presented as the organ receiver’s wife and was also promised a large sum of money in return.

Police have referred the case to the state Health Department, which is the appropriate authority under the Transplantation of Human Organs Act.

“We had received some calls and complaint applications from the woman and the Ruby Hall Clinic hospital administration at Koregaon Park police station.

This was pertaining to a kidney transplant procedure which was performed at the hospital. The allegation was that the woman was falsely presented as the receiver’s wife for the procedure. The woman was also promised a large sum of money to the tune of Rs 15 lakh by a middleman, which she has not received,” said a senior police officer.

The officer said, “Primary information suggests that the woman, who hails from Kolhapur, was introduced to a middleman by a woman staying in her neighbourhood. The agent is alleged to have brought the woman to the hospital in Pune, where she was presented as the organ receiver’s wife.”

When contacted, Bomi Bhote, chief executive officer of Ruby Hall Clinic, told The Indian Express, “All the required documentation (for the transplant) was in place. In fact, we are the ones who informed police about our doubt. Aadhar card, PAN card and other documents were in order and approval from Sassoon General Hospital authorities had also been given for the transplant.”

An official from Koregaon Park police station said, “We are looking into an application from the woman and the hospital administration about a kidney transplant procedure. We have informed the appropriate authority, which is the office of the Deputy Director of Health in Pune.”

Deputy Director of Health for Pune Circle, Dr Sanjog Kadam, said they have sent the police report to the state director of health. “We are awaiting instructions from the director’s office.” Dr Kadam added.

Police Commissioner Amitabh Gupta said, “This is a developing case. At this juncture, I can only share that there are allegations that a woman was falsely presented as a receiver’s wife. Nothing more can be shared. Further course of action will be decided as more facts come to the fore.”