Pune police reports 62nd Covid case: ACP-rank officer tests positive

AN officer of Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) rank from Pune City Police has tested positive for Covid-19. Till now, 62 Covid-19 cases have been reported in Pune City Police, of which 23 are still active.

The ACP-rank officer was isolated and tested after he came down with fever. His immediate contacts were also quarantined and tested.

Police Commissioner K Venkatesham confirmed that the ACP has tested positive and he is currently undergoing treatment. The Pune City Police has lost two personnel to Covid-19 till now.

Currently, 100 cops — 96 personnel and four officers — are in quarantine. As per the preliminary analysis conducted by Pune police, of the total 62 cases, 25 are cops deployed in containment zones, 12 are high-risk contacts of positive cases, five reside in containment areas while 20 more have tested positive.

Till Tuesday, Maharashtra Police has reported 3,177 cases, of which 1,655 have recovered till now. Thirty four police personnel from the two lakh-strong Maharashtra Police force have succumbed to the disease.

