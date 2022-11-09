Police plan series of steps to tackle recurring traffic jams

AFTER receiving flak from citizens over harrowing traffic jams on city roads in the recent past, the Pune police are now in the process of implementing a slew of measures in coordination with other stakeholder agencies to alleviate the traffic woes.

Incessant showers during the extended rainy season, worsening condition of city roads marred by waterlogging and potholes, ever-increasing traffic volume, heavy vehicles hindering traffic flow, encroachments on roads plus a large number of ongoing infrastructure projects, including Pune Metro — all resulted in traffic jams across the city over the last few months.

The measures pertain to administrative aspects, infrastructure issues, traffic flow management, interaction with citizens and coordination with other stakeholders, a senior officer from the traffic control branch said.

Officials said the traffic police were working in coordination with other stakeholders, including the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC), Cantonment Boards of Pune and Khadki, National Highway Authority of India, Public Works Department, Pune Mahanagar Parivahan Mahamandal Ltd (PMPML), Pune Metro and Pune Metropolitan Regional Development Authority.

On the administrative front, to ensure full attendance at traffic junctions and deployment spots, all traffic cops have been asked to make use of the MySafePune app and mark their attendance on an hourly basis by taking a selfie and posting it on the app. Their attendance is also being ascertained through CCTV cameras at traffic junctions every three hours.

After an extensive survey of key bottleneck points and traffic junctions on arterial roads, a separate plan for traffic police deployment has been made for these points for traffic management from 7 am till midnight.

In addition to the existing 950 traffic police personnel for Pune city, an additional 600 personnel from local police stations will be deployed for traffic management. Besides, in addition to the existing 350 traffic warden volunteers, another 800 have been requested from Pune Metro project, citizens groups and private entities.

Advertisement

Extensive use of social media and phone messenger groups is being made to understand grievances and receive suggestions from citizens, which are being analysed and acted upon by the respective traffic divisions.

On the infrastructure front, as many as 286 road patches have been identified across the Pune city police limits and civic bodies have been asked to undertake repairs. Out of these, 208 patches have been identified based on suggestions from citizens. “We have been told that a budget of Rs 400 crore has been earmarked for road repairs. We hope to see results on that front soon,” said a Pune police officer.

Officials said Adar Poonawalla Clean City Project has volunteered to undertake repairs of some of the patches of roads with potholes over the last few weeks.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, the police have also requested closure of three patches of the Bus Rapid Transit System (BRTS) routes to open up carriageway for traffic. PMPML has, however, opposed the idea.

The ban on movement of heavy goods vehicles in some areas of the city during the day will be strictly enforced.

Many PMPML bus stops in the city are located close to traffic junctions, hindering traffic flow. PMPML has been asked to shift the bus stands to different locations. In central parts of the city, where large PMPML buses are leading to traffic jams, mini buses have been requested.