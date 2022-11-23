Police piece together sequence of events; driver, cleaner get bail

AS Pune Police started putting together the sequence of events and technical aspects of the Navale bridge accident, the driver and cleaner of the truck, who were arrested on Monday night, were granted bail by a court on Tuesday.

The accident took place on the bridge in Pune’s Narhe area around 8.30 pm on Sunday night in which a truck carrying rice bags went on to hit or brush at least 48 vehicles, of which 24 were heavily damaged. As many as 25 people were injured in the accident, of which 13 required hospitalisation or in-patient treatment while 12 others were released after administration of first aid.

NHAI begins a drive to clear encroachments from either side of the highway and its service roads on Tuesday. (Express Photo by Arul Horizon) NHAI begins a drive to clear encroachments from either side of the highway and its service roads on Tuesday. (Express Photo by Arul Horizon)

The Andhra Pradesh-registered truck went out of control on a part of the bridge with a downward slope and rammed into several vehicles before coming to a stop on its own. Police initially said the accident could have been caused by the truck’s brake failing. An examination by inspectors from the Regional Transport Office (RTO) was conducted after the accident to assess the condition of the brakes and overall health of the vehicle. According to officials, the examination by RTO inspectors revealed that there was, in fact, no brake failure. The assessment suggested that the driver had turned off the ignition and applied neutral gear on the downward gradient to save fuel and later could not apply the brakes properly as the vehicle attained speed on the slope.

Late on Monday night, a team from Sinhagad Road police station arrested the driver of the truck identified as Maniram Chhotelal Yadav (24), a resident of Rewa district in Madhya Pradesh, and the cleaner Lalit Yadav (24), who also hails from the same region. Both were arrested from Nanekarwadi area in Chakan. The driver was booked under Indian Penal Code sections related to rash driving, negligent act endangering human life and causing loss to property along with relevant sections of the Motor Vehicle Act. The cleaner was booked for aiding the driver. Officials said while they did seek police custody of the duo for interrogation, both were granted bail since the provisions in the offence were bailable. “We are now in the process of piecing together the sequence of events and technical aspects of the accident and will soon be filing the charges before the court,” a police officer said.

NHAI cracks whip, razes 35 structures on Day 1 of drive

THE NATIONAL Highways Authority of India (NHAI) on Tuesday removed as many as 35 structures, including stalls, shops and kiosks, from a 2-km stretch up to Navale bridge in the wake of Sunday’s pile-up involving over 40 vehicles.

“The action against encroachment saw 35 structures razed. These were mostly shops and kiosks. The action was taken from Swami Narayan temple to Navale bridge which is a 2-km stretch. The action was concentrated on the service road. The action will continue tomorrow as well,” NHAI project director S S Kadam said. Deputy Municipal Commissioner Madhav Jagtap said the anti-encroachment drive near Navale bridge was a joint exercise of Pune Municipal Corporation and NHAI. “We have removed hoardings along the Mumbai-Bengaluru highway. Illegal stalls and other structures were also removed,” he said.