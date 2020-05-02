Police perform bride’s kanyadan at marriage as family could not attend due to lockdown

A team of at least 12 police personnel in uniform were present for the ceremony at 12.30 pm at the Amanora City Club House. (Source: Getty/Thinkstock) A team of at least 12 police personnel in uniform were present for the ceremony at 12.30 pm at the Amanora City Club House. (Source: Getty/Thinkstock)

Aditya Bisht, an IT professional, married Neha Kushwaha, a doctor, at the Amanora City Club House in Hadapsar Saturday afternoon. Since the families of the couple could not attend the ceremony due to the nationwide lockdown, the ‘kanyadan’ ritual was performed by city police personnel.

According to police, Aditya’s father is a service colonel in the Indian Army currently posted in Dehradun, while Neha’s father is an Indian Army doctor posted in Nagpur.

Aditya’s father called Assistant Police Inspector Prasad Lonare of Hadapsar police station on April 26. “Colonel Bisht told me that the family members are unable to come for Aditya and Neha’s marriage due to the COVID-19 outbreak. So they sought help from police in conducting the ceremony on May 2…I informed my seniors about it,” said Lonare.

The information was passed on to Police Commissioner K Venkatesham and Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Suhas Bavache. They agreed to help the couple considering that their families are from an Army background and cannot attend the marriage ceremony.

A team of at least 12 police personnel in uniform, including DCP Bavache, Inspectors Ramesh Sathe and Hanumant Kumbhare, Assistant Police Inspectors Lonare and Manoj Patil, among others, were present for the ceremony at 12.30 pm at the Amanora City Club House.

Everyone present, including the bride and groom, the priests and photographer, wore face masks and maintained social distancing.

“Assistant Police Inspector Manoj Patil and his wife Ashwini performed the kanyadan ritual as the bride’s parents could not be present… the bride and groom were happy. It was a memorable moment even for the police personnel present for the marriage,” Lonare told The Indian Express.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Pune News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd