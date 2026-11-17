A 50-year-old police patil from Bhor taluka in Pune district was allegedly hacked to death with a sickle by three persons over a dispute about ancestral land on Monday evening. Pune Rural Police identified one of the alleged attackers, while a search for all three accused was underway.
The deceased, identified as Ashok Sadhu Yenpure, was returning home from his farm on his motorcycle around 6 pm when he was attacked near the Lamandev temple on a road within the limits of Sangvi Budruk village. According to the FIR registered at Rajgad police station, the attackers allegedly assaulted Yenpure with a sickle, inflicting serious injuries to his head, right ear and right upper arm.
The complaint was lodged by Yenpure’s 23-year-old son, Shubham Yenpure, who named Pratik Shejwal and two unidentified persons as accused. The alleged motive behind the murder was a dispute over ancestral land belonging to the family. The FIR states that the accused were allegedly upset with Yenpure for not executing a relinquishment deed in connection with the land.
Yenpure was serving as the police patil of Sangvi Budruk, a village-level functionary who acts as an important link between the local population and the police machinery. The post of police patil falls under the revenue department. Police patils work closely with the police in their respective jurisdictions and are responsible for sharing information about developments in their villages, including movements of suspicious persons, potential law and order issues and local disputes. They also assist the police in maintaining law and order and in certain policing duties, including bandobast arrangements.
The Rajgad police have registered a case of murder under Section 103(1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, along with other relevant provisions of the BNS and the Arms Act. Assistant Police Inspector Chetan Machhale is investigating the case under the supervision of Rajgad police station in-charge Police Inspector Santosh Jadhav.