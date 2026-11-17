A 50-year-old police patil from Bhor taluka in Pune district was allegedly hacked to death with a sickle by three persons over a dispute about ancestral land on Monday evening. Pune Rural Police identified one of the alleged attackers, while a search for all three accused was underway.

The deceased, identified as Ashok Sadhu Yenpure, was returning home from his farm on his motorcycle around 6 pm when he was attacked near the Lamandev temple on a road within the limits of Sangvi Budruk village. According to the FIR registered at Rajgad police station, the attackers allegedly assaulted Yenpure with a sickle, inflicting serious injuries to his head, right ear and right upper arm.