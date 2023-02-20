scorecardresearch
Monday, Feb 20, 2023
Advertisement

Police officer booked for threatening woman who filed rape case against him

The accused is an assistant police inspector currently attached to the police training centre in Solapur. It was alleged that the police officer threatened to kill the 50-year-old complainant woman on the premises of the Shivajinagar court canteen on February 17.

Pune police officer booked for threatening womanBased on a complaint filed by the woman, a fresh FIR was lodged against him under sections 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of Indian Penal Code (IPC) at the Shivajinagar police station. (File/Representational)
Listen to this article
Police officer booked for threatening woman who filed rape case against him
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

The Pune police Sunday booked a 53-year-old police officer for allegedly threatening a woman to withdraw a rape case she had filed against him.

The accused is an assistant police inspector currently attached to the police training centre in Solapur. A complaint of rape was lodged against him at the Samartha police station in Pune in 2020. Another complaint of molestation was lodged against him at the Vijapurnaka police station in Solapur city in 2022.

It was alleged that the police officer threatened to kill the 50-year-old complainant woman on the premises of the Shivajinagar court canteen on February 17, asking her to withdraw the rape case against him.

More from Pune

Based on a complaint filed by the woman, a fresh FIR was lodged against him under sections 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of Indian Penal Code (IPC) at the Shivajinagar police station.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu at Idea Exchange: ‘All governments should implemen...
Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu at Idea Exchange: ‘All governments should implemen...
‘Why couldn’t we make our own high-speed trains?’: Meet...
‘Why couldn’t we make our own high-speed trains?’: Meet...
Takeaways from Aero India
Takeaways from Aero India
After pandemic, payments through credit cards outstrip debit card use
After pandemic, payments through credit cards outstrip debit card use

First published on: 20-02-2023 at 11:02 IST
Next Story

Delhi Metro to launch app with shopping, last-mile connectivity options

Only in Express | Snubbed on video, Iran Foreign Minister scraps visit to India next month
READ HERE
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Feb 20: Latest News
Advertisement
close