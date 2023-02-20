Police officer booked for threatening woman who filed rape case against him

The Pune police Sunday booked a 53-year-old police officer for allegedly threatening a woman to withdraw a rape case she had filed against him.

The accused is an assistant police inspector currently attached to the police training centre in Solapur. A complaint of rape was lodged against him at the Samartha police station in Pune in 2020. Another complaint of molestation was lodged against him at the Vijapurnaka police station in Solapur city in 2022.

It was alleged that the police officer threatened to kill the 50-year-old complainant woman on the premises of the Shivajinagar court canteen on February 17, asking her to withdraw the rape case against him.

Based on a complaint filed by the woman, a fresh FIR was lodged against him under sections 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of Indian Penal Code (IPC) at the Shivajinagar police station.