Claiming to be ‘police mitra’, four men rob milk seller of cash; arrested

August 5, 2022 9:45:38 pm
Pune city police have arrested a gang of four persons who allegedly robbed a milkman of cash after pretending to be “police mitra” and threatening him of implicating him in a false case in Narayan Peth area.
The victim, Parmeshwar Jivade (24), resident of Alandi Devachi in Khed, lodged the first information report (FIR) in the case at the Vishrambag police station on Thursday.
Police have identified the arrested accused as Irfan Sayyad, Shankar Pakale, Sharad Shire and Sumit Sitap.
According to a press release issued on Friday, the complainant works for a milk dairy in Alandi Devachi and delivers the supply in Nagnath Par area of Pune on a two-wheeler.
Around 8 pm on July 28, he stopped his two-wheeler on the road towards Bhide bridge to receive a phone call when the accused came to the spot and snatched his cell phone, police said.
The accused said they were “police mitra (friends of police)” and demanded money from the complainant by threatening to implicate him in a rape case.
The accused persons allegedly thrashed the complainant and forcibly took him near the Mati Ganpati Temple in Narayan Peth. Here, they threatened to take him to police chowki and showed him video of a person, who they claimed was in jail after they trapped him in a false rape case. The accused persons then allegedly threatened the complainant that he would also be jailed if he refused to give them money, police said. They then proceeded to rob Jiwade of Rs 5,500 in cash before allowing him to go, they added.
Police sub inspector Rakesh Sarade, the investigation officer in the case, said, “Soon after receiving his complaint, a police team initiated a probe. Videos captured by CCTV cameras around the crime scene provided the clue. We then arrested the four persons. A court remanded them to police custody till August 6, Saturday for further investigation.”
The officer said that the accused persons have a previous criminal record.
