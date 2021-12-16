Police: Man steals jewellery, money saved for wedding, arrested

City Police have arrested a man for stealing gold ornaments and money from a house in Ganj Peth, which the residence owner had saved for his daughter’s wedding. Police have identified the accused as Akash Bhore (23), a resident of Hadapsar.

Police said gold jewellery and cash worth Rs 4.1 lakh were stolen from the house of Vyankatesh Palla (40) in Ganj Peth area on the intervening night of December 12 and December 13.

Palla had gone to temple town Tuljapur with his family to perform a ritual ahead of his daughter’s wedding. The family returned home on December 14 and found that gold jewellery and money kept in the cupboard had been stolen. Palla then lodged a complaint of theft at the Khadak police station. Within five hours, police nabbed Bhore from Shankar Sheth Road and recovered the stolen valuables and money from him.