Police issue notices to MPSC protesters, coaching classes; Commissioner calls protest ‘illegal’

Terming the ongoing protest in Pune over the MPSC paper leak “illegal”, Police Commissioner Amitesh Kumar said that police issued over 70 notices to protesters, coaching classes, and Telegram channels in connection with the protest. The notices were issued two to three days ago, he added.

“The protest is illegal, there is no permission to do it. It is causing inconvenience to the general commuters and the leaders are coming and giving provocative speeches inciting students. This is not proper and not within the legal framework. So please withdraw from the agitation is what we have said (in the notices),” Kumar told The Indian Express.

On the future course of action of the police and whether the protesters had been given any time period to withdraw the protest, Kumar said, “Time period, not really. But we are keeping a close watch on the developments and we have been exercising extreme tact and patience so as to not let a conflict situation happen. We are hoping that the agitating students realise that they are doing something illegal and in contravention of rules and regulations. But we’ll intervene appropriately as and when required.”

Story continues below. Subscribe to see fewer ads.

Leaders including Rohit Pawar, who has been leading the protest, had not been issued any notice, the commissioner added. He said that no FIRs had been filed, other than an FIR filed by a journalist who was allegedly attacked by a person at the protest.

The protest demanding resignation of Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) chairperson Vivek Bhimanwar continued for its sixth day on Tuesday. Students gathered at the SM Joshi bridge in large numbers at night as various political leaders addressed them.

Earlier in the day, the protesters carried out a symbolic “last rites” ceremony targeting the MPSC Chairman.

Aam Aadmi Party MP Sanjay Singh joined the protesters on Tuesday. “I have been told that along with MPSC, papers of talati, drugs inspector, health recruitment, PMC, BMC, teacher recruitment, MMRDA, and MH-CET, all papers have been leaked. And the paper leak that got the whole country on the ground, NEET paper was also leaked. This is a paper leak government,” Sanjay Singh alleged.

Story continues below this ad

He added, “When I asked why is Vivek Bhimanwar (MPSC chairperson) not resigning, I was told that Bhimanwar and Devendra Fadnavis’ jodi is like Jai and Veeru. There is a lot of love between them. And he is not ready to take his resignation.”

“Beware of the poision of Hindu-Muslim that they try to fill in your brain during elections. And remember, those who could not be of God Ram (referring to the Ram Mandir donation theft), they can never be yours either”, said Singh.

The protesters are occupying the area near SM Joshi bridge. Two other protest spots have also emerged at Lal Bahadur Shastri Road, and Alka Talkies chowk, with all groups having different demands.

Protesters have been demanding the resignation of the MPSC chairperson over the leak of the Drug Inspector examination held in March this year.