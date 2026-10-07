Police issue notices to MPSC protesters, coaching classes; Commissioner calls protest ‘illegal’

Protest enters Day 6, AAP's Sanjay Singh joins protesters

Written by: Soham Shah
3 min readPuneOct 7, 2026 12:01 AM IST
MPSC paper leak, MPSC protests, MPSC protests intensify, MPSC chairman Vivek Bhimanwar, Pune news, Pune, Maharashtra news, Indian express, current affairsProtesters have been demanding the resignation of the MPSC chairperson over the leak of the Drug Inspector examination held in March this year.
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Terming the ongoing protest in Pune over the MPSC paper leak “illegal”, Police Commissioner Amitesh Kumar said that police issued over 70 notices to protesters, coaching classes, and Telegram channels in connection with the protest. The notices were issued two to three days ago, he added.

“The protest is illegal, there is no permission to do it. It is causing inconvenience to the general commuters and the leaders are coming and giving provocative speeches inciting students. This is not proper and not within the legal framework. So please withdraw from the agitation is what we have said (in the notices),” Kumar told The Indian Express.

On the future course of action of the police and whether the protesters had been given any time period to withdraw the protest, Kumar said, “Time period, not really. But we are keeping a close watch on the developments and we have been exercising extreme tact and patience so as to not let a conflict situation happen. We are hoping that the agitating students realise that they are doing something illegal and in contravention of rules and regulations. But we’ll intervene appropriately as and when required.”

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Leaders including Rohit Pawar, who has been leading the protest, had not been issued any notice, the commissioner added. He said that no FIRs had been filed, other than an FIR filed by a journalist who was allegedly attacked by a person at the protest.

The protest demanding resignation of Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) chairperson Vivek Bhimanwar continued for its sixth day on Tuesday. Students gathered at the SM Joshi bridge in large numbers at night as various political leaders addressed them.

Earlier in the day, the protesters carried out a symbolic “last rites” ceremony targeting the MPSC Chairman.

Aam Aadmi Party MP Sanjay Singh joined the protesters on Tuesday. “I have been told that along with MPSC, papers of talati, drugs inspector, health recruitment, PMC, BMC, teacher recruitment, MMRDA, and MH-CET, all papers have been leaked. And the paper leak that got the whole country on the ground, NEET paper was also leaked. This is a paper leak government,” Sanjay Singh alleged.

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He added, “When I asked why is Vivek Bhimanwar (MPSC chairperson) not resigning, I was told that Bhimanwar and Devendra Fadnavis’ jodi is like Jai and Veeru. There is a lot of love between them. And he is not ready to take his resignation.”

“Beware of the poision of Hindu-Muslim that they try to fill in your brain during elections. And remember, those who could not be of God Ram (referring to the Ram Mandir donation theft), they can never be yours either”, said Singh.

The protesters are occupying the area near SM Joshi bridge. Two other protest spots have also emerged at Lal Bahadur Shastri Road, and Alka Talkies chowk, with all groups having different demands.

Protesters have been demanding the resignation of the MPSC chairperson over the leak of the Drug Inspector examination held in March this year.

 

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Soham Shah
Soham Shah

Soham Shah is a Correspondent with The Indian Express, based in Pune. A journalism graduate with a background in fact-checking, he brings a meticulous and research-oriented approach to his current reporting. Professional Background Role: Correspondent coverig education and city affairs in Pune. Specialization: His primary beat is education, but he also maintains a strong focus on civic issues, public health, human rights, and state politics. Key Strength: Soham focuses on data-driven reporting on school and college education, government reports, and public infrastructure. Recent Notable Articles (Late 2025) His late 2025 work highlights a transition from education-centric reporting to hard-hitting investigative and human-rights stories: 1. Investigations & Governance "Express Impact: Mother's name now a must to download birth certificate from PMC site" (Dec 20, 2025): Reporting on a significant policy change by the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) following his earlier reports on gender inclusivity in administrative documents. "44-Acre Mahar Land Controversy: In June, Pune official sought land eviction at Pawar son firm behest" (Nov 9, 2025): An investigative piece on real estate irregularities involving high-profile political families. 2. Education & Campus Life Faculty crisis at SPPU hits research, admin work: 62% of govt-sanctioned posts vacant, over 75% in many depts (Sept 12, 2025): An investigative piece on professor vacancies at Savitribai Phule Pune University. "Maharashtra’s controversial third language policy: Why National Curriculum Framework recommends a third language from Class 6" (July 2): This detailed piece unpacks reasons behind why the state's move to introduce a third language from class 1 was controversial. "Decline in number of schools, teachers in Maharashtra but student enrolment up: Report" (Jan 2025): Analyzing discrepancies in the state's education data despite rising student numbers. 3. Human Rights & Social Issues "Aanchal Mamidawar was brave after her family killed her boyfriend" (Dec 17, 2025): A deeply personal and hard-hitting opinion piece/column on the "crime of love" and honor killings in modern India. "'People disrespect the disabled': Meet the man who has become face of racist attacks on Indians" (Nov 29, 2025): A profile of a Pune resident with severe physical deformities who became the target of global online harassment, highlighting issues of disability and cyber-bullying. Signature Style Soham is known for his civil-liberties lens. His reporting frequently champions the rights of the marginalized—whether it's students fighting for campus democracy, victims of regressive social practices, or residents struggling with crumbling urban infrastructure (as seen in his "Breathless Pune" contributions). He is adept at linking hyper-local Pune issues to larger national conversations about law and liberty. X (Twitter): @SohamShah07 ... Read More

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