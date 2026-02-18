Police issue advisory over growing false rumours of child-kidnapping gang in Pune

A senior police official said such rumours often stem from recycled false messages from the past often accompanied by unrelated photos and are shared without verification.

PUNE CITY Police on Tuesday issued an advisory for citizens appealing them not to believe in the rumors that a child-kidnapping gang was operating in the city. The advisory was issued following circulation of messages on social media accompanied by photos of ‘alleged suspects’ which claimed that gangs were kidnapping children from residential societies.

The advisory by Pune City police read, “It has come to our notice that rumours are being circulated on social media that a child-kidnapping gang is operating in the city. We would like to clarify that these claims are completely baseless and false. Such messages appear to be intended to create unnecessary fear and panic among citizens.”