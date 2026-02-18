Police issue advisory over growing false rumours of child-kidnapping gang in Pune

"It has come to our notice that rumours are being circulated on social media that a child-kidnapping gang is operating in the city. We would like to clarify that these claims are completely baseless and false. Such messages appear to be intended to create unnecessary fear and panic among citizens."

By: Express News Service
2 min readPuneFeb 18, 2026 12:01 AM IST
Pune child-kidnapping gang, Pune child-kidnapping gang, pune police, kidnapping children, pune gangs were kidnapping children, delhi news, India news, Indian express, current affairsA senior police official said such rumours often stem from recycled false messages from the past often accompanied by unrelated photos and are shared without verification.
PUNE CITY Police on Tuesday issued an advisory for citizens appealing them not to believe in the rumors that a child-kidnapping gang was operating in the city. The advisory was issued following circulation of messages on social media accompanied by photos of ‘alleged suspects’ which claimed that gangs were kidnapping children from residential societies.

The advisory further read, “All citizens are requested to: Not believe or spread any unverified information that may cause anxiety among parents and guardians. Refrain from forwarding such messages on social media. In case of any suspicious incident or emergency, immediately contact your nearest police station or dial 112. You may also reach out to Pune City Police through our official social media platforms. Let us work together to keep the city safe and free from misinformation.”

A senior police official said such rumours often stem from recycled false messages from the past often accompanied by unrelated photos and are shared without verification. “In many cases rumours originate in one city and then spread across other cities with online miscreants replacing names of the city. Such messages are circulated widely in messenger groups of parents, residential societies or relatives. They are forwarded repeatedly, creating a false sense of urgency and panic. What has added to the complication is AI generated images and videos. There are also messages claiming to be from authentic news sources with images using logos of trusted news outlets but carrying false information. It is very important that citizens use only trusted sources of information.”

 

