Police invoke attempt to murder charges against three who threw ink at Minister Chandrakant Patil

The Pimpri Chinchwad police have invoked charges of attempt to murder against the three people for throwing ink at BJP leader and Maharashtra Higher and Technical Education Minister Chandrakant Patil in Chinchwad Saturday.

The police said the three arrested people have been identified as members of Samata Sainik Dal, an organisation founded by Dr B R Ambedkar in 1924, and Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi, a political party founded by Prakash Ambedkar four years ago. The attack on Patil came a day after he made a statement in the Paithan town of the state’s Aurangabad district stirring a controversy.

The incident took place on Saturday evening when Patil was stepping out of the house of a local BJP leader and former corporator Moreshwar Shedge in Chinchwad.

A press statement in Marathi attributed to the Public Relations Officer of Pimpri Chinchwad police Commissionerate reads, “Around 5.50 pm on Saturday when Minister Chandrakant Patil was coming down the stairs, a person suddenly came running and threw a black liquid substance on his face. The person who threw the substance and his accomplices were detained on the spot. They have been identified as Manoj Bhaskar Gharbade (34), an organising member of Samata Sainik Dal, and Dhananjay Bhausaheb Ijgaj (29), a member of Samata Sainik Dal, and Vijay Dharma Ovhal (40), secretary with Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi. These persons chanted the slogan—Karmaveer Bhaurao Patil, Mahatma Phule aani Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar yancha vijay aso (victory to…).”

The press statement further said, “An offence in this regard has been registered at Chinchwad police station under Indian Penal Code sections 307 (Attempt to murder), 353 (Assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty), 500 (Defamation), 501 (Printing or engraving matter known to be defamatory), 120B (Criminal Conspiracy). Senior Inspector Krishnadeo Kharade is conducting further probe.”

Meanwhile, three police officers and seven constables who were deployed for security at the place where the incident took place were suspended for dereliction of duty. Officials said an inquiry has also been initiated against them.

When contacted, Pimpri Chinchwad police Commissioner Ankush Shinde confirmed the action against three officers and seven constables.

Speaking at an event on an educational campus in Paithan, Patil had said on Friday, “Who started establishing schools in the county? Karmaveer Bhaurao Patil did, Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar did, and Mahatma Jyotirao Phule did. So, when all these people started schools, the government did not give them grants. They went to people and begged for money saying we are starting schools give us money. There were people who donated money to tune Rs 10 at the time. These days there are people who donate to the tune of Rs 10 crore…for example, there are CSR funds.”

After his words were seen as an insult to these leaders and led to a controversy, Patil clarified. He said while speaking to the media, “If people are saying, I should have used the words like vargani (contributory donation) or CSR, then those words were not in use at the time. What people used to say at the time [was] mi bheek magitli (I begged people for money) and built my institution. The word is used in that context. In spite of that, if people have been offended by the use of the word bheek (to beg), then I want to apologise. I have nothing but the utmost respect for these social reformers.”

After the ink attack, Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis tweeted, “The incident in which ink was thrown on Minister Chandrakant Patil is very unfortunate. People who have resorted to such acts should have understood the meaning of what he said. He has given clarification about the use of the word and has apologised for it. Targeting him in spite of that is wrong.”