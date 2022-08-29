Police restrict Ganesh Mandal chariots’ height for immersion procession due to Metro Bridge

The Pune city police have imposed restrictions on the height of chariots to be taken out by Ganesh Mandals for immersion processions through routes that have metro bridges.

A press release issued by senior police inspector Murlidhar Karpe of the Deccan police station said the height of the Metro Bridge near Lakdi Pul at Deccan Corner is 21 feet. So, Ganesh Mandals taking this route should ensure that their chariots should not exceed the height of 18 feet, added Karpe.

The height of the Metro Station at Garware College on Karve Road is 18 feet, while the height of the Metro Over Bridge at Nal Stop junction is 17 feet. Ganesh Mandals following these two immersion procession routes should keep the height of their chariots to less than 16 feet.

Karpe added in the release the length of both service roads around the Karve Road Metro Bride is 15 feet and Ganesh Mandals passing through these routes should see that the length of their chariots is less than 12 feet.

Ganeshotsav will be celebrated from August 30 to September 9 this year.