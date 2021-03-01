Pune Police form teams to nab suspects in Army recruitment paper leak

After the Army authorities confirmed that the question paper was for the CEE, the examination, scheduled to be held Sunday, was cancelled.

The Pune Police have formed multiple teams to track down and arrest suspects in the Army recruitment paper leak case in which three persons have already been arrested in a joint operation with Military Intelligence.

Working on specific intelligence inputs, the Pune-headquartered Southern Command’s military intelligence unit and the Crime Branch of Pune city police had conducted raids at several places in the Pune district on the intervening night of Saturday and Sunday and recovered a question paper for the Common Entrance Exam (CEE) for recruitment of Soldier (General Duty), indicating that it was possibly leaked. Three persons, including an ex-serviceman, were arrested.

The probe, so far, has revealed that the persons involved in the paper leak were charging candidates Rs 3-5 lakh each for the exam paper and their accomplices had approached aspirants from Pune, Kolhapur, Satara, Sangli, and Belgaum districts and several from other states. The probe had prima facie pointed at the involvement of a serving personnel and some suspects were being questioned in that regard.

A senior officer from Pune city crime branch confirmed that multiple teams had been sent to various locations within and outside of Maharashtra. Considering the magnitude of the criminal activity, the probe is being monitored by top officials of Pune city police and officials from Southern Command’s military intelligence, said a crime branch officer. More arrests were likely to take place, the officer added.

An Army official had said on Sunday that a new date for the recruitment process will be announced later.