Police form three Election Cells in Pune district

THE three police jurisdictions in Pune district — Pune City, Pune Rural and Pimpri-Chinchwad — have formed Election Cells for their respective areas of responsibility to coordinate all poll related activities in a total of 21 Assembly constituencies.

The Election Cells were formed under the chairmanship of the respective police heads, after the Model Code of Conduct came into force in Maharashtra, two days ago. Police commissioners K Venkatesham and Sandeep Bishnoi are heading the cells in Pune City and Pimpri-Chinchwad, the cell for Pune Rural is being headed by Superintendent of Police Sandeep Patil.

Explaining the responsibilities of the cell, an officer said, “After the MCC comes into force, data related to campaigns is collated on a daily basis at the district election office and also at the office of Director General of Police of the state. The daily data on offences of violation of the MCC, preventive actions against people with criminal records, seizures of cash, illicit liquor and arms are sent to these offices. The cell also has the responsibility of doing verification of some of the details filed by the candidates in their nomination forms.”

The officer added, “When there are elections, large number of additional personnel have to be brought in from the Central and State Reserved Forces. Making logistic arrangements for these forces is a big task and the election cells coordinate that. Police deployment on the day of the polling and counting is also a big exercise and the election cells act as the nodal agencies for it. These cells are also the point of contact with the District Election Office and individual police jurisdictions.”