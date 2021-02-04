Police dog Siba identifies suspects from footwear, helps Pune Rural cops crack brutal armed robbery case

Five persons were brutally attacked by a gang and gold and silver ornaments worth thousands looted during the robbery.(Representational)

With the help of a two-year-old crime investigation dog named Siba, Pune Rural Police have solved a case of armed dacoity at a house in Ranjangaon area. Five persons were brutally attacked by a gang and gold and silver ornaments worth thousands looted during the robbery.

The armed dacoity took place in the house located in an agricultural field in Gawade Vasti hamlet of Karegaon village near Ranjangaon industrial area in Pune district around 2 am on January 29. At least five men, armed with wooden sticks and iron rods, had brutally attacked five persons sleeping under a tin shed in the yard of the house. The robbers had mercilessly beaten up the five persons, including two women, before looting their gold and silver valuables and even snatching the earrings worn by the women. The robbers had escaped with valuables worth Rs 75,000.

During investigation, police teams found abandoned footwear at the scene of the crime, left behind by one of the robbers while fleeing.

With the help of the description given by victims of the attack, a police sketch artist made sketches of some of the suspects. Speaking to The Indian Express, Inspector Sureshkumar Raut said, “After receiving sketches from the artist, we cross-referenced them with our database of criminals on record.”

Further narrowing down the list with the help of technical data, police zeroed in on five suspects through this specific thread of clues.

At this point in the investigation, police decided to take the help of police dog Siba. For definitive identification, along with the five persons identified by police as primary suspects, police added five more persons of their own for the identification parade. With the help of the smell of the footwear left behind, Siba quickly pointed to two of the persons. Siba was rewarded with its favourite snack after successful identification of the suspects.

Upon further investigation and questioning, police confirmed the role of the two suspects in the armed dacoity and they were placed under arrest two days ago. The arrested suspects are brothers and have been identified as Deepak Manchakya Bhosale (23) and his younger brother Suraj (20).

“Further probe is on to identify and arrest the remaining suspects in the case,” said Inspector Raut.

Siba, a two-year-old dobermann, joined active duty in the dog squad of Pune Rural Police six months ago, after finishing her nine-month-long specialised training in crime investigation at the police dog training school of the Criminal Investigation Department in Pune. It was recruited in force at the age of two months and after spending some period of familiarisation and basic training, it joined the specialised module. Siba’s two full-time handlers are police constables Ganesh Phapale and B S Chaudhari, who have been with it since the dog’s recruitment in the force.

In the span of just six months of active duty, Siba has helped police get crucial clues in several serious crime cases, including a road robbery at Bhigwan, a murder case and a case in which a woman was molested and was brutally injured in the eyes while trying to stop the attacker.

Along with Inspector Raut, the investigation team consisted of Assistant Inspector SJ Yele, Sub-Inspector Shubhangi Kute and Constabulary from Ranjangaon police station and Local Crime Branch of Pune Rural Police.