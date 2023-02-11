Police disposes narcotics worth over Rs 4 crore

According to an official statement released on Thursday, the drugs were seized by the cops in the past few years. (Representational/File)

POLICE IN Pune has disposed of seized narcotics worth Rs 4.1 crore by burning it in the furnace of a private company in Ranjangaon. According to an official statement released on Thursday, the drugs were seized by the cops in the past few years.

The drugs that were disposed on February 8, included 756.78 kilograms of ganja worth Rs 1,51 crores, 390.76 gm of cocaine estimated of Rs 78.15 lakhs,140.71 gm of Mephedrone (MD) worth Rs 21.10 lakhs, 2.96 kg of Charas worth Rs 29.65 lakhs and 1.29 kg of Heroine costing Rs 12.98 lakhs.