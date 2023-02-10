Police dispose of narcotics worth Rs 4.1 crore in Pune

The Pune city police disposed of narcotics worth Rs 4.1 crore by burning the drugs in the furnace of a private company in Ranjangaon this week, a press release issued on Thursday said. The drugs were seized by teams in the jurisdiction of 16 police stations under the Pune Police Commissionerate in the last couple of years, it added.

The press release said the drugs were disposed of in the furnace of MEPL Company in Ranjangaon on February 8. It included 756.783 kg ganja worth Rs 1.51 crore, 390.76 grams of cocaine estimated at Rs 78.15 lakh, 140.71 grams of mephedrone (MD) worth Rs 21.10 lakh, 2.965 kg charas worth Rs 29.65 lakh and 1.298 kg heroin worth Rs 12.98 lakh.

A committee headed by Additional Commissioner of Police Ramnath Pokle carried out the disposal of the seized banned drugs as per legal procedure. The committee also included Deputy Commissioners of Police Amol Zende and Rohidas Pawar.

The drug disposal was carried out in the presence of Maharashtra Pollution Control Board (MPCB) officers Dattatraya Gawli and Sandip Patil, assistant chemical analyser Dr Ulka Kulkarni from the Forensic Science Lab (FSL), Pune, and excise department officers Sameer Patil and Vitthal Bobade.