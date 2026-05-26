Pune Police deny curfew rumours, say routine order issued ahead of Bakri Eid

The order prohibits meetings or processions of five or more persons without prior permission from the Pune City Police Commissioner. (Source: Express Archives/ Representational)

After news reports and social media posts claimed that a 14-day curfew had been imposed in Pune, Police Commissioner Amitesh Kumar clarified to The Indian Express that Pune Police had only issued a routine regulatory order ahead of festivals. The order was issued under Section 37 of the Maharashtra Police Act in view of the upcoming Bakri Eid festival on May 27.

Responding to reports describing the order as a curfew, Kumar said, “It’s fake. There was a 37 (1-3) order for Bakri Eid, which is a routine thing before festivals. Not more than five people are allowed to gather for the sake of law and order. It is a regulatory order which is routine in nature.”