Pune Police deny curfew rumours, say routine order issued ahead of Bakri Eid

The prohibitory order, issued by Deputy Commissioner of Police (Special Branch) Prashant Amrutkar on May 23 for 14 days, bars gatherings or processions of five or more people without prior permission from the Pune Police Commissioner.

Written by: Soham Shah
2 min readPuneMay 26, 2026 09:44 AM IST
muslimsThe order prohibits meetings or processions of five or more persons without prior permission from the Pune City Police Commissioner. (Source: Express Archives/ Representational)
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After news reports and social media posts claimed that a 14-day curfew had been imposed in Pune, Police Commissioner Amitesh Kumar clarified to The Indian Express that Pune Police had only issued a routine regulatory order ahead of festivals. The order was issued under Section 37 of the Maharashtra Police Act in view of the upcoming Bakri Eid festival on May 27.

Responding to reports describing the order as a curfew, Kumar said, “It’s fake. There was a 37 (1-3) order for Bakri Eid, which is a routine thing before festivals. Not more than five people are allowed to gather for the sake of law and order. It is a regulatory order which is routine in nature.”

The prohibitory order was issued by Deputy Commissioner of Police (Special Branch) Prashant Amrutkar on May 23 for a period of 14 days. It prohibits meetings or processions of five or more persons without prior permission from the Pune City Police Commissioner.

The order stated, “Various political parties and social organisations organise protests such as rallies, sit-ins, demonstrations, bandhs and hunger strikes in Pune city over different public demands. Due to various reasons, including encroachment removal drives, there is a possibility of law and order issues arising. Therefore, it is necessary to maintain law and order within the jurisdiction of the Pune Police Commissionerate in connection with Bakri Eid and other festivals celebrated in the city.”

Section 37(1) of the Maharashtra Police Act prohibits the carrying of arms, cudgels, swords, spears, bludgeons, guns, knives, sticks or lathis, corrosive substances or explosives. It also bars the collection of stones or missiles, display of effigies or corpses, public sloganeering, singing of provocative songs, delivery of inflammatory speeches, and similar acts that could disturb public order.

A similar order was also issued by the Pimpri Chinchwad Police Commissionerate on May 22.

Soham Shah
Soham Shah

Soham Shah is a Correspondent with The Indian Express, based in Pune. A journalism graduate with a background in fact-checking, he brings a meticulous and research-oriented approach to his current reporting. Professional Background Role: Correspondent coverig education and city affairs in Pune. Specialization: His primary beat is education, but he also maintains a strong focus on civic issues, public health, human rights, and state politics. Key Strength: Soham focuses on data-driven reporting on school and college education, government reports, and public infrastructure. Recent Notable Articles (Late 2025) His late 2025 work highlights a transition from education-centric reporting to hard-hitting investigative and human-rights stories: 1. Investigations & Governance "Express Impact: Mother's name now a must to download birth certificate from PMC site" (Dec 20, 2025): Reporting on a significant policy change by the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) following his earlier reports on gender inclusivity in administrative documents. "44-Acre Mahar Land Controversy: In June, Pune official sought land eviction at Pawar son firm behest" (Nov 9, 2025): An investigative piece on real estate irregularities involving high-profile political families. 2. Education & Campus Life Faculty crisis at SPPU hits research, admin work: 62% of govt-sanctioned posts vacant, over 75% in many depts (Sept 12, 2025): An investigative piece on professor vacancies at Savitribai Phule Pune University. "Maharashtra’s controversial third language policy: Why National Curriculum Framework recommends a third language from Class 6" (July 2): This detailed piece unpacks reasons behind why the state's move to introduce a third language from class 1 was controversial. "Decline in number of schools, teachers in Maharashtra but student enrolment up: Report" (Jan 2025): Analyzing discrepancies in the state's education data despite rising student numbers. 3. Human Rights & Social Issues "Aanchal Mamidawar was brave after her family killed her boyfriend" (Dec 17, 2025): A deeply personal and hard-hitting opinion piece/column on the "crime of love" and honor killings in modern India. "'People disrespect the disabled': Meet the man who has become face of racist attacks on Indians" (Nov 29, 2025): A profile of a Pune resident with severe physical deformities who became the target of global online harassment, highlighting issues of disability and cyber-bullying. Signature Style Soham is known for his civil-liberties lens. His reporting frequently champions the rights of the marginalized—whether it's students fighting for campus democracy, victims of regressive social practices, or residents struggling with crumbling urban infrastructure (as seen in his "Breathless Pune" contributions). He is adept at linking hyper-local Pune issues to larger national conversations about law and liberty. X (Twitter): @SohamShah07 ... Read More

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