‘Police commissionerate, Metro project high points of my tenure’

Nitin Kalje says he resigned on his own terms

Pimpri-Chinchwad Mayor Nitin Kalje, who resigned on Tuesday, tells Indian Express about the ups and downs during his one-and-a-half-year-long tenure

Why did you resign before completion of your tenure?

I resigned on my own. It was a voluntary decision.

Did your party direct you to quit, especially after CM’s visit to Chinchwad on Monday?

No. I thought it would be better to give another colleague an opportunity to be the mayor.

What was the high point of your tenure?

I am glad that during my tenure, the state government decided to finally set up the police commissionerate. The PCMC has also identified the site for housing the commissionerate. The Metro project work started during my tenure, which was another satisfying moment.

Do you have any regrets?

I could not get the Bhama Askhed and Andhra dam projects moving. The projects would have ensured additional water for the industrial city. Also, I could not push the implementation of the River Improvement plan, which was close to my heart.

How would you rate the Shravan Hardikar administration’s performance so far?

It’s good… The administration responds to people’s grievances quickly. It also has a good equation with corporators.

There are around 4,000 potholes on roads. Do you think the civic administration has not been efficient in ensuring proper roads?

Partly true. We have taken the road officials, including the city engineer, to task. I won’t blame them entirely as roads get damaged due to incessant rains.

Was there any pressure from the Laxman Jagtap camp since you belonged to the Mahesh Landge camp?

I belonged to both camps. There was no question of any pressure. In fact, there are no camps in the BJP.

