Police chief urges political parties to hold protests peacefully

PUNE POLICE Commissioner Amitabh Gupta on Saturday held a meeting with office-bearers of major political parties in the city and appealed them to carry out agitations and protests peacefully so that law and order situation in the city is not hampered.

Office-bearers of BJP, Congress, Nationalist Congress Party, Shiv Sena, Maharashtra Navnirman Sena and other parties attended the meeting, which was called in the wake of recent clashes between political parties in the city.

Last Monday, a scuffle broke out between BJP and NCP workers during a book release event at the Bal Gandharva Ranga Mandir, attended by Union Minister Smriti Irani.

Buy Now | Our best subscription plan now has a special price

On Friday, heavy police force was deployed at the same auditorium where NCP chief Sharad Pawar had come for a book release function. Last week, a group of NCP members had allegedly slapped BJP office-bearer for posting ‘defamatory information’ against Pawar on social media

Gupta appealed to political leaders and party members to carry out protests peacefully and only at designated places. Police also appealed party workers to avoid acts like intercepting vehicles of leaders of rival political parties.