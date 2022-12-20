scorecardresearch
Monday, Dec 19, 2022

Police bust sex racket operating from Wakad spa centre, nabs two

Police have also seized cash and cellphones amounting to Rs 37,920 from the possession of the accused, who had allegedly forced several women at the spa centre into prostitution, said officials.

An FIR under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Prevention of Immoral Trafficking Act, said police, adding that a further investigation is underway.
The Anti-Human Trafficking unit of Pimpri-Chinchwad Police on Sunday busted a sex racket allegedly operating from a spa centre in Wakad. The owner and manager of the spa centre has been arrested, said police.

An FIR has been registered against the accused — identified as Ajit Shankar Gosavi (48) and Sonu Kumar Kanojiya (22), residents of Wadgaon Dhayari and Warje Malwadi, respectively — at the Hinjewadi police station. Gosavi owns the spa centre on the fourth floor of a building in Wakad, and Kanojiya is the manager, said police.

Police have also seized cash and cellphones amounting to Rs 37,920 from the possession of the accused, who had allegedly forced several women at the spa centre into prostitution, said officials.

An FIR under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Prevention of Immoral Trafficking Act, said police, adding that a further investigation is underway.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 20-12-2022 at 04:07:40 am
