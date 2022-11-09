scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Nov 08, 2022

Police bust prostitution racket at spa; 2 women rescued

The bust was conducted by the Social Security Cell of the Crime Branch of Pune police on Monday after receiving a tip-off about flesh trade racket being run from the spa and massage centre in a building in the residential area of Akshay Nagar.

Police arrested the 25-year-old manager of the spa, an official from the Social Security Cell said. (File Representational Photo)

The Crime Branch of Pune City police has busted a prostitution racket running under the garb of a spa and massage centre in Warje Malwadi area of Pune and have rescued two women. Police have also arrested the manager of the spa and have launched a search for its owner.

Police have invoked Indian Penal Code section 370 pertaining to human trafficking and relevant provisions of the Prevention of Immoral Trafficking Act (PITA).

Police have invoked Indian Penal Code section 370 pertaining to human trafficking and relevant provisions of the Prevention of Immoral Trafficking Act (PITA).

The two women who have been rescued are from Maharashtra and were allegedly forced into prostitution, officials said.

First published on: 09-11-2022 at 12:21:41 am
