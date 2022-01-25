Police bust online cricket betting racket at Khadki shop

Pune city police have busted an online cricket betting racket being operated from a cloth shop in Khadki.

After receiving a tip-off that online betting was underway at Chandan Handloom cloth shop on the cricket match between South Africa and India on Sunday, police raided the spot in the night hours.

Police found that a person — Punit Chandanmal Jain (35) — had downloaded cricket betting applications on his cell phone and was taking bets through WhatsApp.

The police recovered cash worth Rs 2.68 lakh and two cell phones during the raid.