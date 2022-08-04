Police bust bogus firm offering loans of up to Rs 100 cr, 3 held

Pimpri Chinchwad police have busted a bogus company which had cheated several persons in Pune, Mumbai and Ahmedabad on false assurances of providing loan of upto Rs 100 crores.

Police have so far arrested three persons in this case. They have been identified as Radhika Yatish Ambekar, Sandip Ramchandra Samudre and Jayjit Gupta, all from Kalyan in Thane.

Shriram Pingle, a resident of Kothrud, had lodged the FIR in the case at the Hinjewadi police station. A press release issued on Wednesday stated that Pingle’s friend Jayesh Patil came across an advertisement of ‘Jalram Enterprises Private Fund’ on Facebook offering business loans. Patil got in touch with the company.

A woman representing the company called him for a meeting at a location in Baner. Pingle and Patil went to this spot to make inquiries about the loan. The woman, Radhika Ambekar, claimed to be the manager of the company and offered them a loan of Rs 1 crore within 45 days of payment of a security deposit of Rs 5 lakh in cash.

However, sensing that they were being cheated, Pingle informed the Hinjewadi police station about it. Assistant police inspector Ram Gomare contacted the company in the guise of a customer. He, too, found that the company was being run in a suspicious manner. An offence was lodged at the Hinjewadi police station in this case under sections 420, 511, 34 of the Indian Penal Code. During investigation, the police questioned Ambekar, the accused, at Baner. It was learnt that her company was operating without essential registrations and permission as per the guidelines of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI). The probe revealed that the alleged illegal company had employed seven women without giving them appointment letters. Police raided the company’s office and seized 13 computers, seven cell phones and various documents regarding loan proposals. Ambekar was arrested on July 23 evening.

The probe revealed that Samudre was allegedly running the company which was in the name of Gupta.

They were arrested on July 24. “So far, we have received five complaints. The accused had accepted a few thousand rupees from the complainants. The bogus company was also running a call center illegally.

Further investigation is underway,” said senior police inspector Vivek Muglikar of Hinjewadi police station.