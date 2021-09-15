Pune: Police arrest two firearm dealers, recover 3 pistols from them

Updated: September 15, 2021 11:50:16 pm
Pune City Police have arrested two illegal firearm dealers and recovered three country-made pistols and three live cartridges from their possession. Police have identified the accused as Raju Jadhav and Pramod alias Barkya Parse, both of whom have criminal records.
Acting on a tip-off, a police team laid a trap and nabbed the two accused from Kalepadal area in Hadapsar on September 13.
During searches, cops recovered one country-made pistol and a live cartridge from Parse while two country-made pistols and a live cartridge were recovered from Jadhav.
Investigation has revealed that the pistols sold by the duo earlier were used for committing serious crimes like attacking a sand supplier in Mohammedwadi and the attempted murder of a businessman in Velha.
Police said that Jadhav and Parse were both lodged in prison but were released on bail in July this year.
