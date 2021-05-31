scorecardresearch
Monday, May 31, 2021
Police arrest three for black marketing of LPG in Pune

The accused allegedly re-filled about 3 kilograms of gas into other cylinders and sold it into the black market at higher prices.

By: Express News Service | Pune |
May 31, 2021 10:56:15 am
LPG price hike figures in Rajya Sabha

Pune city police has arrested three persons for allegedly selling domestic liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) in black market.

Police have identified the accused persons as Shabbiruddin Alalkhan (35) of Market Yard, Balaji Gavalgadade (23) and Prasad Favade (23) of Shankar Sheth Road.

Acting on a tip-off to policeman Wilson D’Souza, a crime branch team led by senior police inspector Anil Shevale raided a tin shed in Ambika slums on Shankarsheth Road.

Cops arrested three accused persons at the spot while they were allegedly removing gas from domestic LPG cylinders. Police said the accused removed gas from these LPG cylinders through its knob. They allegedly re-filled about 3 kilograms of gas into other cylinders and sold it into the black market at higher prices.

