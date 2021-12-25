Police arrest robber who snatched cell phones at Pune Railway Station

Pune city police have arrested a history sheeter for allegedly stealing cell phones from people in Pune Railway Station area.

Police have identified the accused as Noel Alan Shaban (23), resident of Queens Garden Railway Bridge in Koregaon Park.

Police have recovered 17 stolen cell phones and four two-wheeler vehicles, all worth Rs 3 lakhs, from his possession.

As per a press release issued by the police on Friday, on December 16, unidentified person had robbed a cell phone from one Yash Jain, who was waiting for a bus in Pune railway station area. An offence was lodged in this case at the Bundgarden police station.

During the investigation, cops checked several videos captured by CCTV cameras around the crime scene and other locations. After checking about 150 CCTV footage, cops got clues about the involvement of accused Shaban in this case.

So a team led by sub-inspector Rahul Pawar arrested Shaban on December 17. Police said Shaban was earlier also booked in 14 criminal cases.