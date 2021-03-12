Police action, property sealing if functions held with over 50 people, warns PMC

The municipal commissioner further said a total of 48 civic staff have lost their lives due to Covid-19 so far and the civic administration would provide financial assistance to their families as early as possible. (Express Photo/Representational)

Getting tough against the functions or events with large gatherings, the Pune district administration has decided to register criminal offences against the property owner and seal the property, where the event or function is organised, for violation of the norms set to contain the spread of Covid-19.

“Only 50 persons can be allowed in any of the functions or events. It has to be strictly followed and those violating it will face legal action,” said municipal commissioner Vikram Kumar.

He said any social, religious or political function can be allowed only with the attendance of 50 persons. “There should not be more than 50 persons at a marriage, cremation, last rites or any religious or political function. If there is violation of more than 50 persons at the event location, then the property owner will be booked by police and the property would be sealed. Also, the licenses of marriage halls would be cancelled,” he said adding that the city police have already started taking action against those violating the Covid-19 regulations.

Similarly, the administration would be issuing directions to keep the club houses of all housing societies closed till further orders.

The municipal commissioner said a total of 48 civic staff have lost their lives due to Covid-19 so far and the civic administration would provide financial assistance to their families as early as possible.

“The proposal was approved for providing financial assistance to the kin of the 25 staff who died before October last year. The proposal for the remaining is ready and would be approved soon,” Kumar said.

Mayor Murlidhar Mohol said the administration has allowed coaching classes to run with 50 per cent seating capacity on the backdrop of competitive examinations that are scheduled in the next few days.