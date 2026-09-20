Decades of research: Poet unearths Netaji’s revolutionary songs for Pune festival

Collected over 40 years from Netaji's personal bodyguard and freedom fighters, a repertoire of rare, forgotten Azad Hind Fauj songs will be presented publicly for the first time at Pune's Bal Gandharva Rang Mandir during Ganeshotsav.

Written by: Dipanita Nath
3 min readPuneSep 20, 2026 06:35 PM IST
Subhas Chandra Bose Jayanti,. Subhas Chandra Bose Jayanti date, Subhas Chandra Bose Jayanti history, Subhas Chandra Bose Jayanti significance, Subhas Chandra Bose Jayanti Parakram DiwasNetaji Subhas Chandra Bose (File photo).
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Kadam kadam badhaye ja captures an aggressive moment in Indian history, when the freedom struggle raged with revolutionary ideas and a willingness to die for the country. Founded by Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose, the Azad Hind Fauj was prepared to fight to the end. To keep their zeal and morale high, the Fauj also had a repertoire of songs. Today, a handful of songs are in the mainstream memory – the rest appear to be vanishing in the darkness of forgetfulness.

Pradeep Niphadkar, a poet and ghazal writer, has spent the last 40 years collecting the Azad Hind Fauj’s other songs. He has collected more than 40 songs. On September 21, the first-ever presentation of a dozen of these songs will be held at Bal Gandharva Rang Mandir as part of the Pune Festival, the city’s biggest cultural extravaganza that is held during Ganeshotsav. Fittingly, the event is named Jai Hind.

Pune poet Pradeep Niphadkar, a poet and ghazal writer, has spent the last 40 years collecting songs of the Azad Hind Fauj (Express photo/Special arrangement).

“When people fall in love, they choose songs that match their mood. Similarly, a revolution also needed songs,” says Niphadkar. He adds that, when Netaji reportedly died in the plane crash, his bodyguard, Mohammed Usman Patel, was with him. “He spent his remaining life in Nasik, where I met with him. Through him, I obtained most of the 40 songs. He led me to people in Uttar Pradesh, from where I could get a few more songs,” says Niphadkar.

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Patel maintained that Bose had survived the air crash and died much later. “I remember that he had a mark on his foot. He told me that, after Netaji had announced, ‘Give me blood and I promise you freedom’, Patel had said that he would not give a few drops of blood but a whole volume. He placed his foot on a sword or a knife to draw the blood. That scar remained on his leg all his life,” says Niphadkar.

Among the songs that he has found is “Kaumi jhandey unche raho jahan mein / Ho teri sar bulandi ho chaand aasman mein”. Another song’s lyrics are “Hum Hind sipahi hai, British ko dikha denge / zalimon ki tabai ka, hum jaal bichha denge”. Yet another song for the freedom fighters was “Mita denge hukumat ko, hum aisa karke chodenge / Hum apne mulk par kabja toh, apna karke chhodenge”.

“While I will, eventually, publish these songs, what is important is that these forgotten songs return to the lips of people. We should sing them and listen to them,” says Niphadkar.

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Dipanita Nath
Dipanita Nath

Dipanita Nath is a Senior Assistant Editor at The Indian Express, based in Pune. She is a versatile journalist with a deep interest in the intersection of culture, sustainability, and urban life. Professional Background Experience: Before joining The Indian Express, she worked with other major news organizations including Hindustan Times, The Times of India, and Mint. Core Specializations: She is widely recognized for her coverage of the climate crisis, theatre and performing arts, heritage conservation, and the startup ecosystem (often through her "Pune Inc" series). Storytelling Focus: Her work often unearths "hidden stories" of Pune—focusing on historical institutes, local traditions, and the personal journeys of social innovators. Recent Notable Articles (December 2025) Her recent reporting highlights Pune’s cultural pulse and the environmental challenges facing the city during the winter season: 1. Climate & Environment "Pune shivers on coldest morning of the season; minimum temperature plunges to 6.9°C" (Dec 20, 2025): Reporting on the record-breaking cold wave in Pune and the IMD's forecast for the week. "How a heritage tree-mapping event at Ganeshkhind Garden highlights rising interest in Pune’s green legacy" (Dec 20, 2025): Covering a citizen-led initiative where Gen Z and millennials gathered to document and protect ancient trees at a Biodiversity Heritage Site. "Right to breathe: Landmark NGT order directs PMC to frame norms for pollution from construction sites" (Dec 8, 2025): Reporting on a significant legal victory for residents fighting dust and air pollution in urban neighborhoods like Baner. 2. "Hidden Stories" & Heritage "Inside Pune library that’s nourished minds of entrepreneurs for 17 years" (Dec 21, 2025): A feature on the Venture Center Library, detailing how a collection of 3,500 specialized books helps tech startups navigate the product life cycle. "Before he died, Ram Sutar gave Pune a lasting gift" (Dec 18, 2025): A tribute to the legendary sculptor Ram Sutar (creator of the Statue of Unity), focusing on his local works like the Chhatrapati Shivaji statue at Pune airport. "The Pune institute where MA Jinnah was once chief guest" (Dec 6, 2025): An archival exploration of the College of Agriculture, established in 1907, and its historical role in India's freedom struggle. 3. Arts, Theatre & "Pune Inc" "Satyajit Ray, Ritwik Ghatak were not rivals but close friends, says veteran filmmaker" (Dec 17, 2025): A deep-dive interview ahead of the Pune International Film Festival (PIFF) exploring the camaraderie between legends of Indian cinema. "Meet the Pune entrepreneur helping women build and scale businesses" (Dec 16, 2025): Part of her "Pune Inc" series, profiling Nikita Vora’s efforts to empower female-led startups. "How women drone pilots in rural Maharashtra are cultivating a green habit" (Dec 12, 2025): Exploring how technology is being used by women in agriculture to reduce chemical use and labor. Signature Style Dipanita Nath is known for intellectual curiosity and a narrative-driven approach. Whether she is writing about a 110-year-old eatery or the intricacies of the climate crisis, she focuses on the human element and the historical context. Her columns are often a blend of reportage and cultural commentary, making them a staple for readers interested in the "soul" of Pune. X (Twitter): @dipanitanath ... Read More

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