Decades of research: Poet unearths Netaji’s revolutionary songs for Pune festival

Kadam kadam badhaye ja captures an aggressive moment in Indian history, when the freedom struggle raged with revolutionary ideas and a willingness to die for the country. Founded by Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose, the Azad Hind Fauj was prepared to fight to the end. To keep their zeal and morale high, the Fauj also had a repertoire of songs. Today, a handful of songs are in the mainstream memory – the rest appear to be vanishing in the darkness of forgetfulness.

Pradeep Niphadkar, a poet and ghazal writer, has spent the last 40 years collecting the Azad Hind Fauj’s other songs. He has collected more than 40 songs. On September 21, the first-ever presentation of a dozen of these songs will be held at Bal Gandharva Rang Mandir as part of the Pune Festival, the city’s biggest cultural extravaganza that is held during Ganeshotsav. Fittingly, the event is named Jai Hind.