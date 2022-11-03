PM’s job announcement made to douse anger over diversion of investments to Gujarat: NCP Maharashtra chief

Nationalist Congress Party’s Maharashtra chief Jayant Patil Thursday said Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s announcement of private investments in the state to generate two lakh jobs is merely an effort to douse the anger of the youths after big investments were diverted to Gujarat ahead of the election.

He said, “The Prime Minister made the announcement since the BJP government is facing criticism for diverting private investments planned in Maharashtra to Gujarat. He has nothing to announce for Gujarat as the model code of conduct is in place.”

“If the BJP was serious about job opportunities for the skilled youths of the state, then they would not have let the Vedanta-Foxconn project go to Gujarat. The project could have generated around 4 lakh direct and indirect jobs,” he said.

Patil alleged that the entire conspiracy to topple the Maha Vikas Aghadi government from power and constitute the Eknath Shinde-Devendra Fadanavis-led state government was to work for Gujarat and not for Maharashtra. “Those in power in Maharashtra are working for Gujarat and not for their state,” Patil said.

On the state government declaring government jobs for the youths, the state NCP chief said the government is merely implementing decisions taken by the MVA government.