PMRDA appointed planning authority for development of 23 newly merged villages in PMC, BJP slams move

"All religious programmes are banned in the city due to Covid-19. So, residents should hold Bakri Eid prayers at home and not in a mosque or public place," said Municipal Commissioner Vikram Kumar.

The state government on Wednesday appointed Pune Metropolitan Region Development Authority (PMRDA) as the special planning authority that will prepare a development plan for 23 newly merged villages in civic limits of the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC). This was, however, slammed by the ruling BJP in the PMC, which has alleged that the decision was illegal and “snatched away the fundamental rights of the civic body”.

The ruling BJP has called a special meeting of the general body to pass a resolution for preparing the development plan (DP) for 23 villages and would be taking legal opinion on the government decision before taking any step.

The state urban development department issued a notification to appoint PMRDA as the special planning authority (SPA) for the newly merged villages on June 30. “According to the proposal of the region development authority, the 23 villages are included in the regional plan and no secondary and collector roads are proposed in the regional plan. The roads are developed as per land availability and with no planned alignment, also widths are not as per requirement. As reservations for various public purposes are not proposed in the regional plan, no public amenities are developed. Thus, the area of the 23 villages is of undeveloped nature and development in this area is unplanned and in an uncontrolled manner,” stated the notification.

It further stated that the government is of the opinion that the underdeveloped area of the 23 villages in PMC limits should be notified and, for this area, PMRDA should be appointed as SPA. “Area of the 23 villages in the PMC limits is notified and PMRDA is appointed as SPA for this area,” declared the state government as per powers conferred by Sections 40(1) and 40(1)(d) of Maharashtra Metropolitan Region Development Authority Act, 2016.



Mayor Murlidhar Mohol, House leader Ganesh Bidkar and standing committee chairperson Hemant Rasane held a joint press conference to object against the state government’s decision. “The state government has taken an illegal decision. It has merged 23 villages in the PMC in a hurry by keeping forthcoming elections in mind, but appointed PMRDA to prepare the DP for the new area. This shows the double standards of the state government,” Mohol said.

He said the state government should have first got the DP approved by PMRDA and then merged it in the PMC if it was really concerned. “We have welcomed the decision to merge 23 villages in the PMC, but it was wrong to not allow the civic body to prepare its DP. The state government’s decision of first merging the villages in the PMC and then appointing PMRDA to prepare the DP raises doubts over its intentions,” he said.

Bidkar said, “The state government has snatched away the fundamental right of the PMC, as per law. We will take legal opinion to decide our stand. The civic general body will hold a detailed discussion on it on Thursday.”

City NCP chief Prashant Jagtap and Congress leader Ulhas Bagul said the appointment of PMRDA would help expedite the finalising of the DP and avoid a delay in the process. “The merged villages were part of PMRDA before being included in PMC limits. The PMRDA has already completed the long process of preparing the draft of the DP of the entire Pune metropolitan region, including the 23 villages, so it will finalise the DP in little time and ensure proper development of the area,” Bagul said.

