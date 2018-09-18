PMRDA to publish list of illegal properties to alert prospective buyers

The PMRDA has issued notices to over 2,300 illegal sites in recent months and

demolished 111 buildings. Express The PMRDA has issued notices to over 2,300 illegal sites in recent months anddemolished 111 buildings. Express

The PUNE Metropolitan Region Development Authority (PMRDA) will soon publish a list of illegal constructions under its jurisdiction to make prospective buyers aware and prevent them from buying such properties.

Metropolitan Commissioner (PMRDA) Kiran Gitte said the authority has issued notices to over 2,300 illegal sites in the recent months and demolished 111 buildings so far.

Gitte said the PMRDA will continue to act against illegal buildings under its jurisdiction. “We are continuously taking action against illegal construction. Sometimes, the actual action appears to be slow because the entire process of razing such structures is lengthy and complex,” said Gitte.

He said that the PMRDA has regularised as many as 385 unauthorised constructions after collecting a fine amount of Rs 36 crore from defaulters.

“Very soon, we will publish a list of illegal constructions in the Pune Metropolitan Region so that people do not buy properties in such buildings. In fact, our plan is to share the data with the Inspector General of Registrar (IGR) so that when buyers go for registration of such properties it is red-flagged,” said Gitte.

Talking about Town Planning Schemes, he said that the development plan of Mhalunge TPS has been sent to the town planning department for consultation and a response is awaited.

“After publishing the DP of Mahalunge TPS, the PMRDA received 180 suggestions and objections and the town planning department submitted 43 suggestions to the PMRDA. We are consulting the town planning department and we do not need approval from them. If the department suggests changes we will issue a corrigendum in the DP. However, it is not binding on us,” said Gitte.

He added that the feasibility report of the Hyperloop project between Pune and Mumbai has been sent to IIT, Bombay, and other institutes for consultation. Gitte said the project will be approved via the Swiss Challenge method and details of the bid will be published to invite third parties. “Bidder with 10 per cent less cost will get the project,” he said.

For all the latest Pune News, download Indian Express App