Pune: PMRDA set to take PMPML route, may become part of transport body board

PMRDA to soon fall undder PMPML. (File photo)

The Pune Metropolitan Region Development Authority (PMRDA) may soon find a place in the board of the Pune Mahanagar Parivahan Mahamandal Limited (PMPML).

During a recent meeting of the PMPML’s Board of Directors, it was suggested that since the transport body’s services extended till the outskirts of the city, which fall under the PMRDA jurisdiction, having a representative of the Authority on the PMPML board may ensure better co-ordination between the two bodies and better services for local residents, said officials.

“Providing good bus services in areas under PMRDA jurisdiction is also the mandate of the PMPML, as it is in PMC and PCMC jurisdictions. The issue came up in the meeting and the PMPML administration has agreed to have a PMRDA member on the board. We have to work together. They will send the recommendation to higher authorities for approval,” said Kiran Gitte, chief executive officer and Metropolitan Commissioner, PMRDA.

PMPML Chairman and Managing Director Nayana Gunde confirmed that the issue was under consideration. “There was a suggestion from the PMC Commissioner to include the PMRDA commissioner as a director in the PMPML board, as our buses ply in PMRDA areas also. Also, several plots of land are reserved for PMPML facilities in PMRDA areas…,” said Gunde.

The PMRDA has also agreed, in principle, to give a 4-acre land to the PMPML to develop a depot-cum-car shed, to streamline the transport body’s operations in areas such as Ahmednagar Road, Wagholi, Ranjan Gaon, Shikrapur and Pabal.

The cost of the construction of the depot will be borne by PMPML, said PMRDA officials. However, PMPML officials had had earlier said they would not be able to do so. Gitte said, “Both are government organisations and we can work it out between us…”.

