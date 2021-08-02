PMRDA seeks suggestions, objections on draft development plan for metropolitan region

As per the PMRDA, the metropolitan region is spread over 6,914.26 sq km and the development projects would cost Rs 75,000 crore. It is the largest metropolitan area in the state and the third-largest in the country after Banglore and Hyderabad. (Representational Image)

A day after the metropolitan planning committee (MPC) gave the go-ahead for completing the process of the development plan (DP) for the metropolitan region the Pune Metropolitan Region Development Authority (PMRDA) has issued a notification seeking suggestions or objections from citizens on the draft DP which was made available from today.

In the notification dated July 30, the metropolitan commissioner and chief executive officer of PMRDA Suha Diwase said that the draft DP and report have been kept open for inspection for the public at Pandit Bhimsen Joshi Kalamandir art gallery located within the office of PMRDA in Aundh.

“The suggestions and objections in writing can be submitted by the public with reasons to the Metropolitan Commissioner and CEO, PMRDA. It should be done within 30 days from the date of publication of the notice,” he said.

Diwase informed that the draft DP includes the notified area of 23 villages that have been recently excluded from the PMRDA area and included in the limits of Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC).

On July 29, MPC chaired by Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray approved the PMRDA plan to publish the draft DP as a step towards completing the process to finalise it

As per the PMRDA, the metropolitan region is spread over 6,914.26 sq km and the development projects would cost Rs 75,000 crore. It is the largest metropolitan area in the state and the third-largest in the country after Banglore and Hyderabad. As per the 2011 census, the population of PMRDA is 17.11 lakh and it is estimated to grow up to 53.70 lakh by 2041.

The metropolitan region will have 59 public housing projects, 26 town planning schemes, eight biodiversity parks, 16 public parks along with few satellite townships to implement the concept of walk to work. There will be 30 fire stations across the metropolitan region.

For better connectivity through public transport systems and road infrastructure, the PMRDA has proposed two ring roads, high-speed railway, a crescent railway and 10 metro rail routes. Also, there will be 13 multi-modal hubs, seven treatment centres for accident victims, four regional centres, 15 civic facilitation centres and 12 logistic centres.

The PMRDA has proposed five tourist destinations, five mega educational centres, two medical research centres, an agriculture processing research and development centre, a sports university, 8 rural strengthening centres, two industrial research and training centres and four agriculture produce marketing committees (APMC) for encouraging economic activities.

Senior BJP leaders Ujjwal Keskar and Suhas Kulkarni said that the PRMDA has violated the MRTP Act and the Constitution while publishing the notification on DP. “The publishing of DP violates the Constitution. It has also violated Clause 26 of the Maharashtra Regional Town Planning (MRTP) Act. It is illegal for PMRDA to publish the draft DP as it has been transferred to the state town planning department as per the provisions of MRTP Act,” they said.

Mayor Murlidhar Mohol has been demanding the state government enable the PMC to prepare DP for the 23 villages instead of PMRDA. “It is the right given to the PMC under the BPMC Act and MRTP Act to be the planning authority of an area in its jurisdiction and prepare a DP,” he said.

Meanwhile, Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar urged the PMC to make necessary suggestions in the draft DP instead of demanding powers to prepare DP.