Pune to get full relief from railway level crossings, PMRDA signs MoU with MahaRail

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Traffic bottlenecks caused by railway level crossings across the Pune Metropolitan Region (PMR) are set to become a thing of the past. The Pune Metropolitan Region Development Authority (PMRDA) has launched a comprehensive initiative to eliminate these intersections by replacing them with high-quality bridges, flyovers, and underpasses.
To fast-track the execution, PMRDA signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Maharashtra Rail Infrastructure Development Corporation Ltd. (MahaRail) on Saturday.
“We have taken a crucial step toward resolving traffic congestion across the region,” said PMRDA Metropolitan Commissioner Dr Abhijit Chaudhari.
“Our agreement with MahaRail ensures the rapid, high-quality construction of Railway Over Bridges (ROBs) and Railway Under Bridges (RUBs).”
The push to overstretch local infrastructure stems from directives issued by Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, who also serves as the chairman of the PMRDA.
During regional infrastructure review meetings, CM Fadnavis said that executing traffic projects through multiple local agencies led to severe administrative delays, poor technical alignment, and coordination friction with Indian Railways. He directed officials to centralise all railway-crossing interventions under MahaRail, a specialised venture possessing the necessary engineering expertise.
Following his orders, the project gained momentum. The finalised MoU was signed by MahaRail Managing Director Rajeshkumar Jaiswal and PMRDA Commissioner Chaudhari on Saturday, in the presence of PMRDA Chief Engineer (In-charge) Shivprasad Bagdi and other top administrative officers.
PMRDA Executive Engineer Nandkumar Korke said, “I oversee the Shirur and Daund talukas. There is a railway crossing in Yevat that causes significant traffic jams. We have received complaints from commuters regarding this level crossing.”
Korke also mentioned that said level crossings exist in Maval, where PMRDA plans to construct railway overbridges, flyovers, or underpasses.
As a result of the MoU, several roads in the Pune Metropolitan Region will be free of railway level crossings. This development paves the way for faster progress in the PMRDA region, leading to substantial savings in travel time and fuel for citizens, according to the PMRDA administration.