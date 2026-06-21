Pune to get full relief from railway level crossings, PMRDA signs MoU with MahaRail

PMRDA will eliminate railway level crossings across Pune Metropolitan Region through new ROBs, flyovers and underpasses to reduce congestion and travel delays. (File photo for representative use).

Traffic bottlenecks caused by railway level crossings across the Pune Metropolitan Region (PMR) are set to become a thing of the past. The Pune Metropolitan Region Development Authority (PMRDA) has launched a comprehensive initiative to eliminate these intersections by replacing them with high-quality bridges, flyovers, and underpasses.

To fast-track the execution, PMRDA signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Maharashtra Rail Infrastructure Development Corporation Ltd. (MahaRail) on Saturday.

“We have taken a crucial step toward resolving traffic congestion across the region,” said PMRDA Metropolitan Commissioner Dr Abhijit Chaudhari.

“Our agreement with MahaRail ensures the rapid, high-quality construction of Railway Over Bridges (ROBs) and Railway Under Bridges (RUBs).”