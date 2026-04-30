PMRDA chief warns officials against lapses in pre-monsoon works in Hinjewadi, sets May 31 deadline for drain cleaning

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The Pune Metropolitan Region Development Authority (PMRDA) has set a May 31 deadline to clean all drains in the city and warned of punitive action against officials for any lapses in pre-monsoon works.
“No compromise will be tolerated in pre-monsoon works. All tasks are expected to be completed by May 31. If public property is damaged or if there is any loss of life due to technical flaws or lack of planning, action will certainly be taken against the responsible officer of the department concerned,” PMRDA Commissioner Abhijeet Chaudhari said at a pre-monsoon disaster management meeting held at the authority’s headquarters in Akurdi.
Every year during the monsoon, waterlogging in the Hinjewadi and Maan IT Park areas leads to massive traffic congestion. Stating that this issue requires actual implementation rather than just meetings, the commissioner ordered the PMRDA, the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI), Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC), gram panchayats, and the irrigation department to work in coordination.
While reviewing pre-monsoon preparations, the commissioner gave several key directives: the main drains in the Hinjewadi-Maan area must be cleared, deepened, and widened immediately; all encroachments obstructing drain flow must be removed by May 31; and the PMRDA, MIDC, and gram panchayats must take special care to ensure the natural water flow is drained properly.
During the session, Senior Police Inspector Rahul Sonawane of the Hinjewadi traffic branch presented information regarding “black spots” and chronic waterlogging locations in the IT Park area, the PMRDA administration said.
The meeting was also attended by PMRDA Additional Metropolitan Commissioner K Manjulakshmi, Director of Development Permission Avinash Patil, Joint Commissioner Poonam Mehta, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic) Vivek Patil, Senior Police Inspector Rahul Sonawane, MIDC Chief Engineer Kalidas Mandekar, Superintending Engineer Nilesh Modhave, Executive Engineer (Water Resources) D M Dubal, along with senior officials from the zilla parishad, forest department, and the NHAI, and village development officers from Hinjewadi and Maan.