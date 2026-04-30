PMRDA chief warns officials against lapses in pre-monsoon works in Hinjewadi, sets May 31 deadline for drain cleaning

The Pune Metropolitan Region Development Authority (PMRDA) has set a May 31 deadline to clean all drains in the city and warned of punitive action against officials for any lapses in pre-monsoon works.

“No compromise will be tolerated in pre-monsoon works. All tasks are expected to be completed by May 31. If public property is damaged or if there is any loss of life due to technical flaws or lack of planning, action will certainly be taken against the responsible officer of the department concerned,” PMRDA Commissioner Abhijeet Chaudhari said at a pre-monsoon disaster management meeting held at the authority’s headquarters in Akurdi.