PMRDA plants 5.5k trees under Metro line project

The project successfully integrated geo-tagging and QR codes to track the health and species of both new and transplanted trees across Pune. (Source: File/ Representational)

The Pune Metropolitan Region Development Authority has prioritised environmental conservation alongside infrastructure growth in implementing the Maan-Hinjewadi to Shivajinagar Metro Line-3 project, which is set to become the backbone of public transport for the city.

To compensate for the trees affected by this project, 5,500 new trees have been planted. These new saplings have recorded a 100% survival rate, the PMRDA administration has said.

A total of 1,305 trees were affected during the construction of metro pillars (piers), stations, and staircases.

Adopting an eco-friendly approach, PMRDA felled 557 trees while successfully transplanting the remaining 748, officials said.

To mitigate environmental loss, the decision to plant 5,500 new trees was implemented. These trees have been planted across various parts of the city, including the Department of Animal Husbandry, the Tathawade Casting Yard, NDA forest area in Bavdhan, NCL, Panchavati, MIDC plots in Hinjewadi Phase-3, Raj Bhavan, and the College of Agriculture, the administration said.