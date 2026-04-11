PMRDA plants 5.5k trees under Metro line project

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The Pune Metropolitan Region Development Authority has prioritised environmental conservation alongside infrastructure growth in implementing the Maan-Hinjewadi to Shivajinagar Metro Line-3 project, which is set to become the backbone of public transport for the city.
To compensate for the trees affected by this project, 5,500 new trees have been planted. These new saplings have recorded a 100% survival rate, the PMRDA administration has said.
A total of 1,305 trees were affected during the construction of metro pillars (piers), stations, and staircases.
Adopting an eco-friendly approach, PMRDA felled 557 trees while successfully transplanting the remaining 748, officials said.
To mitigate environmental loss, the decision to plant 5,500 new trees was implemented. These trees have been planted across various parts of the city, including the Department of Animal Husbandry, the Tathawade Casting Yard, NDA forest area in Bavdhan, NCL, Panchavati, MIDC plots in Hinjewadi Phase-3, Raj Bhavan, and the College of Agriculture, the administration said.
Technology has been effectively integrated into the campaign with geo-tagged trees. Each tree is equipped with a QR code. Citizens can access detailed information — including the tree’s name, species, and its environmental benefits — with just a quick scan of these QR codes. A comprehensive database of these trees has been developed in collaboration between contractors and Science and Tech Park, officials said
The highest number of transplantations — approximately 3,000 — was done in the forest area of Hinjewadi Phase-2. These trees have now begun to flower and bear fruit. This project serves as an exemplary lesson on balancing infrastructure development with environmental equilibrium, marking a significant step toward sustainable development, PMRDA said. “We have leveraged technology to maintain a balance between infrastructure development via the Metro project and environmental conservation. The fact that the transplanted trees are now bearing fruit and flowers is the true proof of this mission’s success,” said Abhijit Chaudhari, Metropolitan Commissioner, PMRDA.