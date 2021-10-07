PMRDA development plan to boost housing sector, generate 12 lakh jobs: Study

The development plan prepared by the Pune Metropolitan Region Development Authority (PMRDA) will give a boost to the real estate sector as the number of residences in and around Pune will increase by 13.3 lakh by 2041, a research analysis by CREDAI-Pune Metro has found.

The cluster development will not only make Pune “the best city in India to live in”, but also accelerate the social and economic development of the locals as around 12 lakh employment opportunities will be generated, the report said.

The findings of the research analysis were presented during a recently held programme in which Anil Pharande, president, Arvind Jain, secretary, and vice presidents including Ranjit Naiknavare, Manish Jain, Amar Manjrekar, Rajesh Choudhary, Aditya Javdekar and Vinod Chandwani of CREDAI-Pune Metro were present.

CREDAI members Rajesh Choudhary and Dilip Mittal gave a presentation regarding the research analysis and suggestions about the development plan.

“Its implementation will remain key to bring about the rapid development of the region,” Rajesh Choudhary told The Indian Express. “We expect at least 12 lakh more jobs to be created with the expansion of the real estate sector,” he said.

CREDAI members said land acquisition will be a major hurdle in implementation of the DP.

Suhas Divse, who heads PMRDA as the commissioner, said, “CREDAI has submitted the research findings to us. I have not yet gone through them.”

“Land acquisition will not be a major problem as we will be implementing townships plans where land pooling takes place. In the case of land pooling, people voluntarily come forward. Also, we would prefer reserved lands which are already in our possession for setting up development projects,” he said.

Divse said they have also projected the creation of 12 lakh jobs during the implementation of the development plan.

Ranjit Naiknavare, vice-president, CREDAI said, “the development plan for 2021-2041 prepared recently under the leadership of Dr Suhas Diwase, PMRDA commissioner and his team is commendable and futuristic. The cluster structure of urban growth centre (UGC) and rural growth centre (RGC) in the plan is important. A total of 6,914 sq km (11 times the size of Singapore) was surveyed by air and satellite for this plan and data on land features, topography, built-up area, expansion of urban and rural areas was collected. From all these factors, it is estimated that by 2041, 13.3 lakh homes and 12 lakh employment opportunities will be available in this area. This will be the largest development plan and if successful, Pune will be considered as the best city to live in.”

Choudhary said the DP is convenient, flexible and efficient for the citizens. “Also in future, the ring road, crescent railway line of about 89.69 km, Pune-Nashik semi-highspeed Railway and 12 metro lines will provide additional facilities in the city. It is essential to study employment opportunities and economic development of the area while creating a DP and PMRDA has taken the effort. For example, Pirangut, which is considered as a cluster under the UGC, would be developed as a knowledge hub considering the existing educational institutions in the area and in the same way, Alandi is being developed as a pilgrimage cluster. This will help strengthen the social and economic structure in all the areas.”

According to the findings, in the next few years, there will be 26 strategic town planning schemes, 11 logistics hubs and several multimodal hubs in Pune and in addition, grids will be made 300 to 500 meters wide to ease the traffic.

“The rapid transit hub for Navi Mumbai airport should provide a check-in facility from Pune for citizens coming from Pune, Satara, Sangli, Kolhapur, Ahmednagar as well as other cities of the state. There should be high-speed connectivity with Navi Mumbai airport terminals, international exhibition and transport centres, while necessary facilities should be set up for Alandi as it is growing as a cultural centre. Also, open space should be made available for international educational universities and trees should be planted to increase greenery in the city by converting hills and slopes into forest zones. In addition, low rise development, low-density development areas should be allowed, so that it will be easy to ensure that the area is not encroached upon,” CREDAI-Pune Metro has suggested.