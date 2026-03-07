As PMRDA chief Dr Yogesh Mhase moves on, a look at massive infra push in Pune during his tenure

Development projects worth Rs 32,000 crore are being implemented within the Pune Metropolitan Region Development Authority (PMRDA), which oversees 13 talukas in Pune district. Recently, the state government approved underground twin tunnel projects valued at over ₹6,000 crore under PMRDA’s jurisdiction.

Yogesh Mhase, PMRDA Metropolitan Commissioner, who is being transferred to the Secretary role in the Development Department at Mantralaya, stated that he initiated projects amounting to Rs 32,000 crore related to roads, traffic, rivers, water supply, pollution control, and sewage treatment during his 18-month tenure. “With the state government approving the two tunnel projects on Friday, a total of Rs 38,000 crore worth of projects received the green light during my time here,” Mhase said on Saturday.

Mhase will take charge of his new posting on Monday. Friday was his last day with the PMRDA.

Besides, Mhase said before he joined the ring road project, worth Rs 14,000 crore was being implemented by PMRDA.

”Of the 84 kilometres of land to be acquired for the project, PMRDA has so far acquired 20 km of land. The ring road work had come to a halt; we had given it a push during my tenure,” he said.

The proposed underground tunnels will connect Hinjewadi to Sinhagad Road, passing through Pashan, Paud Road, and Karve Road. The second tunnel will link Yerawada to Swargate.

“During yesterday’s Budget presentation, the Chief Minister mentioned these projects. A detailed project report (DPR) will be ready in a month or two, and construction is expected to start within a year. Currently, the tunnel project is estimated to cost over Rs 6,000 crore,” he noted, emphasizing that the tunnel project holds personal significance for him. “The twin tunnels will facilitate rapid cross-city travel,” Mhase stated.

Story continues below this ad

Further, he mentioned that the 23-km ‘Metro Line-3’ from Hinjewadi to Shivajinagar is progressing quickly. “Our goal is to open this Rs 8,313-crore project to the public by April 2026, with the line operational, except for a few specific stations. Additionally, an Rs 822 crore Skywalk project is being developed on a Public-Private Partnership (PPP) basis at Tiger and Lions Point in Lonavala. Furthermore, Rs 982 crore has been allocated for the Pune International Exhibition and Convention Centre (PIECC),” he said.

Mhase said Rs 2000 crore has been allocated for river rejuvenation projects, which include the Mula, Mutha, Indrayani, and Pavana rivers.

“Besides, we are also setting up sewage treatment plants costing Rs 1,200 crore in villages located along the rivers. Here, we would also be undertaking the work of the underground sewage system,” he said.

He emphasized that these extensive projects are designed with a vision for the next 50 years. “With the Metro project, the Ring Road initiative, and the Town Planning scheme, Pune’s economy will be further strengthened. Pune will be the most livable city in the future,” he said.

Story continues below this ad

The outgoing PMRDA chief reported that in all 204 projects worth a staggering Rs 43,774 crore are currently underway.

The planning of this metropolis, which extends beyond Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad, is not just for immediate needs but aims to cater to the demands of the next five decades. The strategy focuses on four pillars: connectivity, public transport, environmental protection, and disciplined housing, he said.

The ‘Inner Ring Road’ project is anticipated to be a ‘game-changer’ in alleviating traffic congestion in Pune. This 83-km route, estimated to cost Rs14,200 crore, is divided into five phases and is currently in the planning stage. Across the PMRDA region, there are 96 road projects covering 589 km with a budget of Rs18,697 crore; these include industrial connectivity: 60 km, airport connectivity: 61 km, and ‘declogging’ roads in special routes aimed at easing congestion in areas like Chakan and Hinjewadi.