PMPML’s ATAL bus service gets good response from residents

The recently launched ATAL fast mobility bus services of the Pune Mahanagar Parivahan Mahamandal Limited (PMPML) for core city areas of Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad is eliciting good response from commuters with over 50,000 passengers using the service every day. According to PMPML officials, 164 buses have been operating on 62 routes since the last few days.

Numbers provided by Rajendra Jagtap, chairman and managing director of the transport body, suggest that 28,533 passengers travelled in 74 buses operating as ‘terminal feeder service’ on Thursday and raked in Rs 1.42 lakh in revenue. On the same day, 21,259 passengers travelled in 90 buses operating in core city areas, earning a revenue of Rs 1.06 lakh for PMPML.

On Friday, a holiday to celebrate Prophet Muhammad’s birth anniversary, 39,599 passengers availed the ATAL services with 23,942 travelling in terminal feeder service and 15,658 in core city services. Revenue collected stood at Rs 1.97 lakh.

“The frequency of the buses has improved and it is a very good thing for us since we don’t have to wait longer,” said Anjum Bagwan, who travels from Shivajinagar to Deccan every day for work.

Most of the buses being used for the service are midi-buses acquired by the PMPML to operate in congested old city areas. The PMPML has also identified 37 new routes after feedback from passengers, drivers, conductors and going through its ticket sales data.

“Under ATAL, we are plying 97 midi-buses in the core city areas so that travel time is kept to a minimum. These buses will be feeding passengers to buses on longer routes. The idea is to help passengers travelling on short routes as well as those travelling on longer routes don’t have to wait for long time waiting for transport. With ATAL, they can board a feeder bus that will take them to the nearest depot, where the frequency of long-distance buses is much higher,” said Jagtap.

Routes identified in the core city areas include Dattwadi-Pune railway station, Shivajinagar-Swargate, Swargate-Deccan-Shivajinagar, Swargate-Pune railway station, Swargate-Pune railway station via Sassoon Hospital, Deccan to Pulgate and Deccan to Pune railway station among others.

