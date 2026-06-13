On PMPML buses, women say overcrowding, harassment and inaction travel together

By Vishakha Toshniwal & Ananya Shetty

For many daily women commuters, safety concerns on PMPML buses extend beyond infrastructure and punctuality issues. Overcrowding, harassment, theft, and the lack of intervention from authorities continue to affect daily travel experiences.

Nehalika Chavan, a human rights officer, recalled a case involving one of her clients, a young girl who regularly commuted by bus. According to Chavan, “The girl noticed two men checking her out while waiting for the bus. Further, they boarded the bus with her while one of them stood next to her and started to touch her inappropriately’’.

Rajnigandha Utar, 25-year-old, a lab technician, recounted an incident while travelling on the Pimpri–Wagholi route. She said, “A man occupied a seat reserved for women and refused to vacate it despite repeated requests. I informed the conductor, but he didn’t respond either. I had to stand for the entire one-hour journey.”